“The shock will be in me and everyone forever”

The captain of the Danish team, Simon Kjær, referred today for the first time to the collapse suffered on Saturday in the Denmark-Finland of the European Championship by his teammate Christian eriksen and assured that the impact caused by the dramatic scenes in the Copenhagen Park will remain forever.

“They have been some very special days in which football has not been the most important thing. The shock will be in me and in everyone forever! The only thing that matters and means something is that Christian okay! “he wrote in a message posted on the social networks of the Danish Federation (DBU).

Eriksen he fainted when he was going to control a ball on the left wing of Denmark’s attack.

The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a quarter of an hour in which he suffered a cardiac arrest, stabilize him and later he was transferred to the Kingdom Hospital of Copenhagen, where he remains admitted.

Doctors have decided to place an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator), the DBU reported today.

The Milan player and former Sevilla player, as well as a personal friend of the Danish star, was one of the first to approach him and help in resuscitation, as well as comforting Sabrina, the girlfriend of the Danish “ten”, who had jumped onto the grass after the incident, while other players made a circle around Eriksen while being cared for.

“I am proud of how we act as a team and how we have stayed together through this tough period. I am excited and very grateful for the support received,” he said. Kjær.

The Danish captain assured that they will go to Parken today, where they will face Belgium, with Eriksen “in our hearts and thoughts” and that they will play for him and all over Denmark.

The game against Finland was initially suspended by UEFA, but resumed almost two hours later.

Finland, who made their debut in a great final phase, ended up taking the victory by 0-1 with a goal of Joel pohjanpalo at 59 minutes.