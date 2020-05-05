The COVID-19 has slowed the progress of the season, but not the preparations for the next campaign. Clubs and brands continue to work together on a perfect design to be liked in the next football year. Many of the shirts that the clubs will wear next season have already been leaked, many of them through Footy Headlines. These are the shirts that we know.

1. Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid will innovate with a navy blue polo collar, in addition to including buttons on the elastic. The second shirt will be the same color as the collar.

2. FC Barcelona

Barcelona is the club that attracts the most attention, because the clubs innovate with four shirts, the fourth very similar to the owner. For this elastic they will unite the blaugrana with the Catalan quadruple.

3. Real Madrid

Pink will be the predominant color in the Real Madrid elastic bands. The first will have pink details on the sleeves, the alternate will have it as the base color and the reserve will combine it with black and gray.

4. Valencia

Valencia have not revealed much about what their future shirts will be like, just the patterns. The first white, the second orange and the third navy blue.

5. Arsenal

Arsenal will innovate with darker details in the headline. The second will be white and the third will be navy blue with orange details.

6. Chelsea

Chelsea will respect their blue in the first kit. The second will be in a lighter shade. The third reminds Bayern Munich, red and blue.

7. Liverpool

Greenish blue will be Liverpool’s color. Reds will use this color for the details of their first kit and as a base for the second.

8. Manchester City

Manchester City bets on a bold first shirt, blue but with many white lines. The second will be simpler. The third will be the one that attracts the most attention, both for good and for bad.

9. Manchester United

The Manchester United shirt, like that of its neighbors, will be somewhat more striking than usual. Yellow and black details. The second solid and basic, ensure the approval of purists. No one understands what Adidas wants to do with the third.

10. Tottenham

All three Tottenham jerseys have been leaked. We see that it follows a pattern similar to the rest of the elastic bands of the Premier. The first basic, but with details that draw attention. Then a basic and another somewhat difficult to understand.

11. Inter Milan

Inter Milan have added a psychedelic pattern to the stripes on the starting shirt. THE second, white with black and blue stripes may like. The third is classic, safe bet.

12. Juventus

Juventus have already leaked their three jerseys. The first one will have the stripes painted, but surely you will like it more than this year. The second is basic and solid. The third, orange with black camouflage.

13. Milan

Milan have chosen the tributes for their kits. The first contains details that symbolize the Duomo cathedral. The second is based on the Museum of Contemporary Art. The third honors the fashion catwalk.

14. AS Roma

The Roma has decided to bet on innovation in the first kit. The pattern with which he chose the beam of the third that he liked so much now is a horizontal strip in the holder.

15. Bayern Munich

Bayern’s third kit is the only one that has been 100% leaked. Black with red cross stripes, you will like it. The second is inspired by Bavarian brewers.

16. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund zealously save their shirts for next season. Only the first kit has been leaked. It pays tribute to the Westfalenhalle underground station.

17. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain will once again have four shirts. The third and fourth will be Air Jordan and with lilac-purple tones. THE first and second, classic, will like.