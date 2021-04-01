the ship funnel is not diluted two days after the departure of Ever Given

The congestion situation remains in the Suez Canal due to the macro-jam produced after the container ship ran aground more than a week ago ‘Ever Given’ and be released last Tuesday. About 250 ships try unsuccessfully to cross the channel due to the constant accumulation of ships without releasing the bottleneck.

According to the logistics services firm Leth Agencies, which operates in several straits and channels of the world, 249 boats were still waiting for their turn this Thursday to cross this important sea route, through which 10% of world maritime trade and 25% of containers pass.

According to Leth, who along with other companies that provide their services for the transit through the egyptian canal They are periodically providing the number of waiting ships given the scant information offered by the Egyptian authorities, there are 127 ships waiting in Suez, at the entrance to the Red Sea, and 122 in Por Said, in the Mediterranean.

This Thursday they were scheduled to cross the canal 87 ships, an amount similar to the previous day.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, which manages the route, Admiral Osama Rabie, indicated on Wednesday night in an interview with an Egyptian television channel that until then almost 200 of the 422 boats that were waiting when the “Ever Given” was finally unraveled, on Monday afternoon.

That day Rabie had said that he hoped to restore normal maritime navigation in “three days or three and a half days”, although on Wednesday night he extended the deadline until Friday or Saturday.

Maersk, the main shipping company operating in Suez, had calculated that the traffic jam could take “six days or more” to dilute.

Meanwhile, other maritime logistics companies warn that the delays could be reproduced in the European ports of destination of these vessels, since they lack the storage capacity to manage the simultaneous arrival of the same.

Rabie also announced the start of the investigation into what happened to the “Ever Given” to determine responsibility for the incident.

And he estimated that the compensation for the channel could reach 1,000 million dollars (about 850 million euros), although at first he had said that the losses had been between 12 and 15 million (between 10 and 12.8 million in euros) daily.