the Shimizu S-Pulse welcomes the Nagoya Grampus

05/14/2021 at 7:00 AM CEST

Next Saturday at 07:00 the match of the fourteenth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Shimizu S-Pulse and to Nagoya Grampus in the IAI Stadium Nihondaira.

The Shimizu S-Pulse faces the meeting of the fourteenth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after having drawn 1-1 against the Yokohama in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won two of the 13 matches played to date with a figure of 11 goals for and 16 against.

For his part, Nagoya Grampus managed to defeat the Cherry Osaka 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal of Yoshida, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Shimizu S-Pulse. Before this match, the Nagoya Grampus they had won in nine of the 13 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a figure of 18 goals for and six against.

As a local, the Shimizu S-Pulse has been defeated twice and has drawn four times in six games played so far, so stadium visits IAI Stadium Nihondaira They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Nagoya Grampus they have won five times and drawn once in their seven games played, making them one of the most powerful rivals in the tournament when playing away.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Shimizu S-Pulse and the balance is four defeats and three draws for the local team. The last confrontation between the Shimizu S-Pulse and the Nagoya Grampus This competition was held in September 2020 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of the Nagoya Grampus.

Analyzing their position in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we see that the visiting team is ahead of the Shimizu S-Pulse with a difference of 17 points. The team of Michelangelo Lotina He comes into the game in fifteenth position and with 12 points before the game. For their part, the visitors have 29 points and occupy the second position in the tournament.