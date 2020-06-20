For months, Turki Al-Sheikh He has been showing signs that not everything is going well when it comes to his health. The sheik of Almería, owner and president of the Andalusian club, it is not a good time, and now he has recognized it through his social networks, specifically on his official Facebook profile.

The Saudi traveled in January to United States to undergo medical treatment of which there was official confirmation and that it had been speculating. There was not much more data, and considering that it is a very personal matter, there has not been much talk about it either. But Turki Al-Sheikh has been fighting against disease for months, as he expresses in his networks.

I’m still struggling with this disease. I am still standing and I will not turn my back, I will not give up. I will not cling to life, but I do not like defeat and God is with me«, The owner and president of the Unión Deportiva Almería, who with Guti at the controls continues to fight for promotion to the First Division, has written on his Facebook wall.

Months ago, Turki Al-Sheikh was just over a month in New York, where he was treated and operated on for a medical condition. The Saudi minister thanked the support of fans and close people in his day. « I’m fine, » he commented, but now concern about his state of health returns after the message he has published on his social networks.

The club has not made any official statement beyond the spirits that the squad gave it in a loving video months ago. Turki Al-Sheikh’s illness has not yet transcended, although some time ago it was speculated that he could suffer a brain tumor, as well as various blood problems.