In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Unión Deportiva Almería has executed the purchase option it had on José Carlos Lazo, to which you sign in ownership in exchange for four million euros. The sheik Turki Al Sheikh He continues to demonstrate that his pulse does not tremble when investing in signings despite the fact that the horizon in the world of football is blurred in economic terms due to the losses that may be generated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The winger formed in the lower categories of Real Madrid arrived at the beginning of the season as on loan from Getafe, who now receives those 4 kilos for his transfer. The skillful attacker from Cádiz will be a player for Almería until June 2024, after the Almería club has executed the purchase option that it had agreed with the Madrid team.

Fixed for Guti

For this operation, the 24-year-old footballer has signed a new contract for which he will play in the rojiblanco team for the next four seasons. Lazo is one of the regulars in the team trained by José María Gutiérrez ‘Guti’ in the current season, in which he accumulates 1,936 minutes of play in twenty-seven games, of which he started in twenty-one.

The one from Sanlúcar de Barrameda has already equaled his best number of goals in a campaign with the eight goals he has with Almería, the same ones he did last year in Lugo. Lazo began his career at Atlético Sanluqueño before moving to Real Madrid in the youth category and making the leap to Real Madrid Castilla, although he was loaned to the Villarreal subsidiary. Another loan, in 2017-18, took him to Recreativo de Huelva and, after being separated from Real Madrid due to his incorporation to Getafe, last year he was on loan at Lugo.

Its acquisition means expanding the list of players who have renewed this season at Almería to make up their squad for the future, such as the goalkeeper Fernando Martínez, defender Iván Martos or midfielder Sergio Aguza.