With the arrival of Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu He will have already spent more than 1,138 million on transfers and only 689 kilos in income from this route in his time as Barça president. The Bosnian landing at the Camp Nou will mean further raise the wage bill of the workforce with a player who has already reached 30 years. All this together with the crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic leaves Barcelona in a more than complicated situation.

Barcelona was one of the first clubs to have to resort to ERTE with the football breakdown due to the pandemic. The club chaired by Josep María Bartomeu has dedicated itself in recent years to living day by day and with the drought of income from box office, television rights, etc. they were in a very critical situation as they did not have a healthy economic structure behind .

Since his first window in the 14/15 season, Bartomeu has spent more than 1 billion euros on transfers, with some players who have not even finished curdling in the Barça squad. The incorporation of Miralem Pjanic, which will arrive via barter with Juventus for Arthur, means a difference of ten million in favor of the Catalans, since the Bosnian arrives for 70 while the Brazilian leaves for 80 million. However, we must take into account the high profile of the Juventus midfielder – about 7.5 million euros– and that the Pjanic is already 30 years old, compared to Arthur’s 23.

Barcelona’s squad is the most expensive in Europe with a total expenditure of 390 million, to which must add the new Pjanic file, which will be around 400 million euros. It is a very high cost to maintain Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez and company, where Leo Messi occupies the first echelon, but the Argentine will have to assume a renewal on the downside as the Barça team do not give up.