The Shazam family in the first official image from the filming of Shazam 2

Director David F. Sandberg has decided to make its own “leak” of the film’s shooting set “Shazam! Fury of the Gods “, the second Shazam movie. After seeing several images of the filming set days ago with glimpses of the costumes, the filmmaker decides share a blueprint of the entire Shazam Family (Shazam Family).

In this image we can see the actors who gave life to the superheroic counterpart of the protagonists, with the singular note that it seems that it will be Grace Fulton herself who will give life to Mary Marvel. In the first film, Fulton played Mary Bromfield, and it was Michelle Borth who played Mary Marvel. It seems that for the second film, it will be directly Fulton who will interpret it.

I don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking, so here’s a photo I took the other day, ”Director Sandberg says in his tweet.

