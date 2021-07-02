The Shang-Chi movie may change how we watch Marvel movies

The movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is going to bring an interesting twist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We do not know if the result that the study seeks will be achieved, but expectations are high, with the hope that some barriers will also be broken.

The recent words of the screenwriter behind the film Dave Callaham, given during the promotion of his Netflix movie “America: The Motion Picture.” The writer referred to the next Marvel Studios premiere that will come after the premiere next week of “Black Widow”, and valued what he believes will most excite fans.

On the one hand, he highlighted what the protagonist of the film, Simu Liu, commented in the past about the film, its spectacular action scenes. Callaham repeats that these will not be anything similar to what we have seen in the past in the MCU.

Well, as you can imagine, I probably can’t say too much about it! He says between laughs. What I feel confident in saying is that, for Marvel fans and fans in general, I’m pretty sure to say that the action scenes and fight sequences, the melee sequences in that movie, They are very different from anything we have seen in the [Universo Cinematográfico Marvel] before. Everyone involved is very proud of the work that was done there. They are very visceral and very practical, which is great.

However, the writer went a step further, since I assure you that we are facing a unique film that believes that will mark a before and after in terms of visibility and representation.

On a larger scale, I think what I would love to say is that it’s an incredibly important movie. I’m a Chinese-American myself, so the opportunity to be part of the first movie that puts Asian-American protagonists at the forefront of a superhero movie of that scale, I think is going to be really meaningful and important, not just for the people. Asian fans, but for everyone, only for the sake of visibility and representation. So I couldn’t be happier that it’s happening. I think it’s a difficult time right now. So it has worked in a way that I really think hopefully it will change the way people watch these kinds of movies and what may be on our screens in the future.

Of course, it seems that the sights are set on that cultural integration that Marvel Studios have told us so much that they were seeking to achieve in Phase Four of the UCM, trying to offer a greater representation of the culture that exists in the real world.

The film about Marvel’s Asian hero will be released in theaters on September 3.

Via information | CBR