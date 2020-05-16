Juan Ibarra

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. 6

The name of the acoustic sessions Noches Rasquí comes from a song by Uruguayan Jorge Drexler. Rasquí’s Moon describes a place where grief does not reach, so the concert that will be broadcast from the Shakespeare Forum is called that. For the creator of the project, María Constantino, in these times it has become necessary to transmit that feeling.

With the suspension of public activities, the situation of the forum is difficult. The workers, in their efforts to continue their activities and earn a living, have had to come up with alternatives to their shows. That is why, unlike other virtual presentations, Noches Rasquí has ​​a cost of 50 pesos.

The musicians Abraham Gü, Sofía Macchi, Sergio Silva and Juan Manuel Torreblanca will be part of these acoustic sessions. In addition, the presentations will be accompanied by messages of encouragement from Bruno Bichir and Daniel Drexler, among others.

Performing artists are not generating any money, Torreblanca explained in an interview, and although the impulse to do free acoustic concerts is normal for him, due to the need for musicians to share their work, he also sees that attitude as being shot in the feet.

They will organize presentations with a more professional treatment, and although they still have a little experimental, it is an invitation to consider that this was our livelihood and that many need to invent a new model.

Despite the fact that Juan Manuel Torreblanca prefers to make music surrounded by others, tonight his presentation will be solo. For the singer-songwriter, it was important to maintain sanitary measures as much as possible, since he did not want to act irresponsibly.

▲ Juan Manuel Torreblanca (pictured), along with Silva de Alegría, Abraham Gü and Sofía Macchi, will participate in the sessions.

It has been difficult for him to adapt to what is known daily as a new normal. During the pandemic, Torreblanca has followed health recommendations, so his life has become very different.

Accustomed to a busy routine on the streets, he has spent the past few months at home, writing and listening to music, as well as discovering other ways to pass the time.

Torreblanca reported that the music has accompanied him in various ways. As a creator he has written new songs, although he still resents the lack of more ears and voices. There has also been time to listen to new melodies.

He comments that he has also had the impression of having lived three different stages of his life. He has suffered from insomnia due to general uncertainty, has adapted his routine, and recently published La vida online, cumbia to talk humorously about the daily confinement. The musician has also discovered in cooking a new creative way.

The musician thinks: depending on your circumstances, to a greater or lesser extent, we are more alone, so it is also valid to be sad, dismayed, unmotivated, but you have to continue.

Torreblanca also believes that we generally silence our emotions and music is an opportunity to let them flow.

Rasquí Nights will begin broadcasting at 8:00 p.m. Saltillense Gü will begin the sessions. Then, the former Furland leader and vocalist, Silva de Alegría, will perform some songs and will be followed by Torreblanca.

Argentine singer Sofía Macchi will close the concert.

Access can be acquired on the page https: //noches-rasqui.boletia.

