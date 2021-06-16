The Shadows will hit mobile platforms this year

In Hitman Sniper: The Shadows we will be in command of a new group of assassins called “The Shadows”.

One of the most iconic characters in the history of videogames and one that is present on all possible gaming platforms is Agent 47, the protagonist of the Hitman saga.

If we focus on the titles of this saga available for mobile phones, until now we had Hitman go, a turn-based tactical game with very good graphics and Hitman sniper.

Precisely the latter will receive a second party called Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, which will reach mobile platforms this year.

The new mobile game of the Hitman saga will not have Agent 47 as the protagonist

As the guys from Eurogamer tell us Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a new game for mobile platforms of the well-known hitman saga that has been created by the same developer as Hitman GO, Square Enix.

This new title has been presented within the framework of E3 2021 held in Los Angeles and will come to both iPhone and Android before the end of the year.

Unlike its predecessor, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will not have Agent 47 as the protagonist nor will it be set in Montenegro. In this new mobile game of the Hitman saga we will be in command of a special group of snipers called “The Shadows” whose mission will be save the world from a new criminal network.

This new group of assassins, which will consist of five members: Soji, Kira, Kolzak, Knight and Stone, will be activated by Diana Burwood and the ICA (International Contract Agency) to end this dangerous criminal network of recent creation.

Fahad Khan, the lead designer of Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, has stated the following about this new mobile title in the Hitman saga:

“All of our new protagonists have unique backstories and different styles that could become the style of the player, expanding their playing experience, their creativity and their strategic options when approaching a contract.”

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a totally free game with optional purchases inside, a free to play title of which its exact date of publication has not yet been revealed but that is expected to be released very soon.

