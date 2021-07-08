The shadow of the Maracanazo threatens Brazil

07/08/2021 at 09:32 CEST

Marcos de Vicente

America’s Cup: Brazil – Argentina

Few of those who lived through that are still alive, and even so it continues to be a trauma that haunts Brazilians. In a country where football is a religion, the Canarinha team saw how it was defeated in its own tournament. It was the 1950 World Cup and 200,000 spectators suffered the humiliation of seeing their team fall to Uruguay in the grand final. The legend of the Maracanazo had begun.

This Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, a great game will be played again in the Brazilian soccer cathedral. Those of Neymar, Vinicius and company will face the historical rival par excellence, Argentina, commanded by a Leo Messi that is once again on the verge of a title. Few dare to mention it, but the Maracanazo glides like a bad shadow threatening the mental health of Brazilians.

And this is not the only trauma that fans of the canarinha have had to go through. In 2014, again in his World Cup, the humiliation hit hard. This time it was Germany the one that, in the Mineirao stadium, he endorsed a poisonous 7-1 in the semifinals that still hurts. The tears of the Brazilian fans are difficult to erase and now it is Messi who wants to reissue them.

Brazil reaches the final as the main favorite after eliminating Peru without much shine but with a lot of skill, while Argentina could not get past the draw against Colombia. Of course, in the penalty shootout, the Albicelestes showed a frightening knowledge to be and that they are the perfect letter of introduction before the final.

Neymar and Messi, two great friends, will meet again on a pitch and a large part of the options that both teams have go through how intoned or not they are on the day of the grand final.