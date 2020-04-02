Jimena Barón It is not open when communicating through social networks. On this occasion, Argentina shared a video in bra to talk about the urgencies you feel in the midst of the compulsory social isolation you are in because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m hot“He expressed.

“[El aislamiento] It is great, I am reading this French history book. It is great that we become intellectuals, cults in quarantine, but this will end at some point and it would be good to organize … eh … cog … (said this word in a barely low voice) “.

Baron is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine in the company of his six-year-old son Morrison, known as Momo, after returning from the United States.

Later, he returned to the same concept. “Just as you organize your interior, the house, you order, you throw things, clean, this can also be organized. By the time they release and we all can. cog… ”, he added.

Then, when her recording was supposed to have gone to a “cut”, with the typical recourse of putting the image in black and white, and pretending that it was no longer “on the air”, the actress continued: “That stupidity that the woman must be mysterious, leave it to the imagination, what am I going to leave to the imagination? I am hot, for 40 days I have been locked up with the kid“

.