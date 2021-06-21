the sexual barrier that breaks the gay threesome

‘Elite’: We spoke to the cast of S4 If you have already started watching the fourth season of Elite and are a slightly filthy person (welcome to the club), it is very likely that you have paused in a scene of chapter 3, titled When lies dance with temptations. We are in the field of temptations, in case there was any doubt. And to dance, what is to dance, is not exactly the verb that best defines what we are going to describe.

We are talking about one of the many and varied encounters in the shower of the love triangle, or we can already talk about the threesome, the most horny of the season. The one formed by Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Patrick (Manu Ríos). Before, a bit of context: already in the first episode, Ander sees Patrick for the first time in that same shower, where apart from two body recreations, with fixation on the butt of the new one, they leave us a wonderful dialogue that promises to become a reference of the future for those who want to link between tiles and water jets:

–Your package is very cool.

–Your ass is very cool.

The second phase of this courtship takes place in a very erotic-festive club, where Ander and Patrick give us new clues as to what the rules of fidelity are like in this type of relationship: “Above clothes they are not horns”, they coincide while eating from top to bottom without touching skin. And another dialogue of high Grinderian literature:

“Where are you going, demon?”

-But if I’m a cherub …

–Cherub my eggs.

Look at the cherub.

Netflix

In the third base of this relationship, Omar comes into play, with a very interesting contribution (this is serious) on how fantasy can be the best fuel to set fire to a relationship, but also the danger that comes with making reality that fantasy, as happens at the towel party at Samuel’s (Itzan Escamilla) house. A contrast between vicarious sex, where arousal is lived through the experience of the other, and real sex, which we will talk about below. In the ‘towel moment’ we see a sex scene that goes beyond what we had seen so far in Elite in gay mode, a gay threesome with their collective kisses and their alternate descents to the pylon, which, however, is not the most strong.

We return to the showers, to that third chapter that we mentioned at the beginning. Omar implies that he does not want to repeat a threesome … But, a few minutes later, in a triple sexual sequence in which we also see the royal tumble of Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) and Philippe (Pol Granch) and Rebeka’s (Claudia Salas) with Mencía (Claudia Cariddi), appears what can be understood as a ‘mental straw’ from Omar. Now the showers are lit up like a scene from 50 Shades of Gray, a slutty neon under which Ander masturbates, Omar approaches and grabs him by the neck, Patrick appears by surprise and the last two kneel to share the scepter of pleasure by Ander.

Do you go down or do you go down?

Netflix

It is without a doubt the most explicit sex scene we have seen in the series. It makes perfect sense because it is a fantasy and fantasies always go beyond reality, and because this plot seeks to explore the limits of that unbridled desire as opposed to the ‘moorings’ of a closed relationship. In any case, the courage of these three actors when it comes to exposing themselves is surprising. Is it real sex? Obviously not. But it is true that, no matter how many tricks are used to make something look like what it is not, there are positions and actions that cannot be falsified. So our applause from here to Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso and Manu Ríos for their courage, for their absence of complexes, for their commitment to the characters and for breaking down barriers in youth fiction to get closer to the reality they are portraying.

