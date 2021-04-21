The Sexiest Photos of Denisse Novoa from Exatlon

Telemundo Photos of Denisse Novoa

Denisse Novoa was expelled a couple of weeks ago from the fifth season of EXATLON, unleashing a controversy that to this day has left more questions than answers.

And it is that after versions appeared prior to the expulsion of the beautiful Mexican along with Frank Beltre, which indicated that the reason for the departure of the two athletes was related to the alleged entry of illegal drugs into the program, both athletes continue to maintain a Hermetic silence that does not help anyone to clarify things.

Denisse Novoa held a talk with her Instagram followers last week, where she barely mentioned how she felt and then shared a message where she claimed to have understood that the reason for her departure had to do with life issues, as her family is going through a difficult moment, of which she had no idea.

And while his fans are divided between those who express their full support for him and even tell him that he does not need to talk about it, others for their part do not stop filling the social networks of the so-called “Pantera”, demanding answers.

What the more than 237 thousand followers that the 24-year-old Veracruz woman has on her Instagram account do coincide in expressing her love and admiration.

By the way, the praise for the former EXATLON contestant has not ceased, for her claw and strength, as well as for her deep gaze with blue eyes and that beauty that has her followers bewitched.

And it is precisely that, in addition to communicating directly with her fans, through her social networks, the former EXATLON competitor, who according to Frank Beltre, had a chance to return to the program with him, is constantly indulging them with burning photographs , with which he puts on display all his physical attributes.

Throughout her Instagram account, Denisse has shared all kinds of revealing photos, with which she shows that her thing is not only talent and sports strength but also intelligence, charisma and a lot of beauty.

This is attested by the messages that Denisse’s fans express to her daily in their publications, where it is common to find words such as “how beautiful”, “bombonsote”, “you are a goddess” and “what a divine queen”, among others.

Even fans of the Reds do not hesitate to join the rain of emotions and sighs that unleash the photos that Denisse Novoa shares and applaud her beauty from the rooftops.

“Although we are from the reds ❤️ we must recognize that Denisse is beautiful,” commented a red fan about the beautiful Mexican.

And while the public of the fifth season of EXATLON finds out from Denisse Novoa herself what it was that really triggered her expulsion, or if she really returns soon to the Telemundo show, we leave you here 10 of the most sensual photos with the that the “Panther” has fallen in love with his loyal followers. No one doubts that she looks like a magazine model in them.

