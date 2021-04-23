The sex toy that is also pleasant for the Earth: it is fully biodegradable

The environmental issue it is a matter that concerns all human beings on the planet And it is necessary that all industries, without exceptions, become aware of the urgency of taking action: yes, also the sex shop industry.

The Womanizer brand has been the first to take a step forward and has announced the launch of the first ecological sex toy on the market to show that “loving our planet can be orgasmic.”

Premium Eco is the name of this new toy that has just gone on sale on the occasion of International Mother Earth Day. It is a special edition of the brand’s traditional appliances, but with a series of modifications in its design aimed at turning it into a sustainable product.

The most important of them is that the use of a novel material called biolene that it is obtained mainly from corn starch and that it is totally biodegradable, while maintaining all the advantages of traditional materials: it is resistant, soft to the touch and hypoallergenic.

All parts of the appliance are recyclable and the power cord has been shortened to minimize the presence of plastic. In addition, the packaging consists of a cardboard box and the protective cover is a 100% organic cotton bag.

In terms of functionality, the Premium Eco has nothing to envy its predecessors: uses the same compressed air technology that provides 12 levels of intensity and it is equipped with a silent function to guarantee the privacy of the users. Everything ready so that banishing plastics and acquiring ecological habits is more and more pleasant.

