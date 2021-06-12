The ‘Sex and the City’ actresses pose together to celebrate the start of filming for the revival

Go preparing the cosmopolitans that Carrie Bradshaw and (almost all) her friends are already prepared to conquer the Big Apple again. Sarah Jessica Parker has announced the start of filming for ‘And Just Like That’, the revival of ‘Sex and the City’ that we will see on HBO Max, with a series of photos.

The most special is the one that shows the protagonist accompanied by Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, returning as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbs. Kim Cattrall will not return in this new phase of the series. And Samantha’s shadow is elongated.

‘And Just Like That’ will try to make up for its lack with an expansion of the cast to make it, in addition, a little more diverse. An example is Sara Ramírez, who joins as Che Diaz, a queer and non-binary comedian who has a podcast in which Carrie participates. For ‘And Just Like That’ we will also see back Chris Noth as Mr. Big, Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady.

Back to Perry Street

Sarah Jessica Parker also posted A photo of the portal of Carrie’s house on Perry Street in New York’s West Village, whose neighbors are sure to be delighted that it becomes a pilgrimage site again if the series returns in force. “I’m excited and terrified,” says Parker, who also posted a photo of the script, ready for the first reading with the cast.

‘And Just Like That’ will be composed by ten half hour episodes who intend to update the situation of these three women and what life is like in New York with 50 years. At the moment the revival of ‘Sex and the City’ has no release date but we will see it on HBO Max.