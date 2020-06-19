The world is undergoing an important and positive transformation, as there are more and more movements that allow victims of all kinds of abuse, to raise their voices, unite and denounce. Now the wrestling sewer has opened, as the #SpeakingOut movement has started in the UK and will soon spread across the globe.

The wrestling sewer is dispatched with reports of abuse, violence and more

Fighters and fanatics accused some wrestlers and characters from show business who have taken advantage of their fame and position to commit various types of abuse, including sexual harassment, violence, physical abuse and other unfortunate manifestations of these ills.

Among the most famous cases, are that of two WWE talents in their NXT UK brand: El Ligero and Jordan Devlin, which we have reported in this space.

Through social networks, the movement has begun to gain strength in the United States, and it is expected to reach Mexico, Latin America and in general throughout the world.

Like any movement of this type, it is also full of controversy, since exposed people, without question or right of reply, immediately suffer media lynching, so it is recommended to have a lot of discretion when reading related information.

At Lucha Noticias we will continue to inform and give voice to victims of abuse.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.