The Seville City Council promotes the collaborative accommodation model with 183 more homes

The Seville City Council has approved an architecture competition for the design and drafting of 194 protected rental homes and 183 collaborative accommodations, a model the latter that Emvisesa pioneered in RUE 32 in East Seville and is now promoting with this new project. On the whole, 43.3 million euros will be invested, with a forecast of reaching a thousand beneficiaries. The properties will be built on three unused lots and eight public buildings that will be rehabilitated.

Collaborative accommodations are intended for different groups who share space to live and work. These groups include the researchers, returned emigrants, divorced persons and those under 35 and over 55.

The 183 floors of this typology will be distributed among four districts. In the Old Town, four homes in Torneo 31; eight in the old Casa Socorro de Jesús del Gran Poder; 30 in a building between Becas and Lumbreras; and nine in Holy Spirit. Another 14 accommodations will also be built in Nerve, specifically in the abandoned Mercado de la Cruz del Campo (11) and in the Villa Encarnita building (3); another 43 in the district South, in the premises attached to the Tiro de Línea market, whose ownership has recently been assumed by Emvisesa; and the last 75 in The medicines, on the plot attached to Venta Pilín, also owned by the municipality.

Regarding the almost 200 homes for rentThese will be developed in the Dock (Triana), with a total of 39 properties in 846 square meters; another 153 in Guadaíra Sur, in an area of ​​3,840 square meters; and two more in a building on Calle Pedro de Madrid, in the Cerro-Amate district.

The College of Architects, the Official College of Surveyors and Technical Architects and the Higher Technical School of Architecture of the University of Seville have collaborated with the Consistory in the elaboration of the bases of the new competition.

“We continue to advance in housing policies with a project in which we seek an architectural and innovative design model, in accordance with the uses that the properties are going to have and adapted to the current needs of the population“said the delegate of Urban Habitat, Tourism and Culture, Antonio Muñoz, who stressed that the combination of new development and rehabilitation allows” to continue contributing to the reactivation and betting on the talent of architects and studios. “