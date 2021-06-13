The severity of Kyrie Irving’s injury

The Brooklyn Nets player, Kyrie irving left Game 4 against the Bucks for a injury on his right ankle and here we will be looking at the severity of the injury in the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets were hit after this injury from Kyrie irving he awkwardly landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot and was officially ruled out for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. It turned out that Irving He couldn’t barely get up, according to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

Here the data:

. @ Rachel__Nichols provides an injury update on Kyrie Irving, who will miss the rest of Game 4 due to a right ankle sprain: pic.twitter.com/P8LjkSVBfG – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 13, 2021

That doesn’t sound optimistic by any means. The Brooklyn Nets are absent from James Harden, and head coach Steve Nash said he is making progress, and it is unknown when James Harden returns to action. Now the Nets are down to just one of their Big Three, with Kevin Durant leading the way.