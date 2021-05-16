The seventh title cost Mercedes 376 million euros

Mercedes AMG F1 has presented the accounts for the 2020 season, in which the pandemic generated less revenue and a reduced World Cup of 17 Grand Prix. In spite of that, the Anglo-German formation obtained 16 million of benefit.

The feared accounts for financial year 2020, greatly altered by the pandemic in most of the global financial panorama, have been very satisfactory for the Mercedes team, which despite being forced to invest 324.9 million pounds (about 376 million euros) in the Formula 1 World Championship, it made only slightly lower profits than in 2019.

The key to these very positive accounts is that Mercedes managed to minimize the reduction in income, since in 2019 it received 363.6 million pounds, only 8.1 million more than in 2020. As a result, profits were reduced slightly, only 1.1 million pounds after tax: from 14.7 in 2019 to 13.6 in 2020.

“Profits were reduced slightly, only 1.1 million pounds”

Despite the arrival of the budget limit of 145 million dollars (about 120 million euros) for this 2021 season, Mercedes has increased its workforce, reaching the 1063 employees at its headquarters in Brackley (Brixworth Motors Division is excluded as it operates independently).

Adaptation and diversification.

Toto wolff noted that “in 2021 the team will continue to develop its financial sustainability, aided by maximum competitiveness under the new regulations, diversifying and taking advantage of the team’s capacity through the Applied Sciences division.”

Mercedes is carrying out several projects beyond its main activity in F1, including cycling and America’s Cup Sailing programs associated with INEOS, the company that was recently announced as the team’s third shareholder.

Regarding the impact of COVID-19 In the accounts, Wolff noted that “thanks to the range of revenue streams, the company is still able to maintain profitability and meet all financial obligations.”

Red Bull and Mercedes analyze the impact of the budget capRead news

‘A prudent approach will continue to be taken with regard to potential business impacts, and contingency plans are periodically reviewed to mitigate the effects of the virus on the business.

«As a high-tech business that it is, the team can adapt competitively and commercially to changes in its operating environment and will continue to invest in its capacity and culture to ensure medium and long-term success both on and off the track, ”Wolff concluded.

Mercedes also made it clear that its F1 program continues to have a positive impact on the company as a whole. «Parallel to the team’s success in recent seasons, the Mercedes brand has grown in value from $ 31.9 billion in 2013 to $ 49.3 billion in 2020, with F1 making a significant contribution to the brand’s status as the eighth most valuable in the world.