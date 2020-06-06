Mexico City,- Once the move from Morelia to Mazatlán for the next season of Liga MX has been confirmed, it is very likely that the Michoacán franchise, which just completed 70 years of history, may disappear, the story condemns the teams that are mistreated.

Neza Bulls

One of the most folkloric teams in the history of national football, although his time was brief on the maximum circuit, the color and race of his people was permeated by the nostalgia of the League, runner-up in the summer of 97 ‘and with players from the likes of ‘Turco’ Mohamed, Rodrigo Ruiz, Germán Arangio, Federico Lusenhof, Memo Vázquez and the ‘louse’ Herrera, all led by Enrique Meza, we still remember and long for the Mexicans.

The controversy of its owner Juan Antonio Hernández, and its passage through the treasury of the Femexfut, sentenced the fate of the bureles, Hernández was never forgiven that as treasurer of the FMF he would collect debts, something normal in any lucrative company, but bad seen for the Mexican soccer family.

Wolves BUAP



Brief and fleeting his time in the League, the wolves of the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla conquered his place in sport, in fact it was one of the last franchises to achieve promotion on the field, but his bad and rookie decisions at the managerial level did not allow The ‘lycanthropes’ made history in Mexican soccer, after the first season in the major division, they bought their permanence, not satisfied with altering the sports spirit, at the second tournament they decided to change their address to the country’s border, today they are the Braves from Ciudad Juárez.

Jaguars of Chiapas

History repeated itself, it is very common in Mexican soccer, the team that loses the category, generally has an uncertain destiny, today Jaguares no longer exists, although Chiapas clings to national football with another franchise and in the league of expansion.

Without much to brag about, the fans remember the jaguars of Paraguayan Salvador Cabañas, who, without actually lifting the title, were constant guests in the group.

Reboceros of La Piedad

Their passage was so brief that surely no one remembers it, they only left on the fan’s retina that summer 2002 season, led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the reboceros, who currently survive in the second division, managed to be leaders of Mexican soccer, but They did not pass the first phase when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Eagles of America, the Leader’s curse

From that fleeting foray, being the second team from Michoacán, we remember the ‘tico ’Óscar Rojas, Francisco‘ Kikín ’Fonseca, Rolando Fonseca, Daniel Alcántara and Claudinho.

Indians of Ciudad Juárez

After the Cobras in the eighties, at the beginning of this millennium the ‘Indians’ burst into the first division, who passed with more pain than glory, although in their first season they reached the league with Uruguayan Héctor Hugo Eugui, the border line will be remembered for having in his possession one of the longest streaks in the history of the league by not winning a single game in the 2009 Apertura, Indios de Juárez descended with five days to go before the end of the tournament.

Tecos of the UAG

Of the teams that no longer inhabit the first division, the Tecos of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara will be well remembered, not only because they conquered a championship, they also had some influence at the managerial level among the highest spheres of our football.

Managed by one of the most notable families in Jalisco, the owls with the Leaños delivered good results, with Juan José Leaño at the head, the Zapopan team conquered the title of the 1993-94 season, beating Santos Laguna in the final. That team led by ‘El rey midas’, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, raised the crown with internationally renowned elements such as Brazilians Marcelo Gonçalves and Osmar Donizette, as well as established nationals such as Javier ‘Chicharo’ Hernández, Porfirio Jiménez, Eustacio Rizo, Carlos Briones , Jaime Ordiales, Guillermo Vázquez, José Luis Salgado, Mauricio Gallaga, among others.

Veracruz Red Sharks

The fans of the port deserved better, but administrative problems never allowed the red sharks to establish themselves in the division of honor, neither with the administration of Alejandro Burillo, nor with that of Televisión Azteca, nor with that of Rafael Herrerías, nor much less with that of Fidel Kuri, this team conquered triumphs, good times, moments to remember, but in general terms they are due to history. Despite having empathy with the majority of the fans, for many their second team, the sharks could never, based on triumphs and recognition, establish themselves in Mexican football, due to its history, hobby and particular conditions, Veracruz is missed in the high competition.

