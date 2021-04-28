The seven steps to achieving climate sustainable cities

04/28/2021 at 9:32 AM CEST

The UN has released its ‘recipe’ to achieve climate-sustainable cities and recover the well-being of their inhabitants. Many cities in the world are already implementing these measures and are beginning to pay off.

Cities are one of the factors that contribute the most to climate change. They only cover 2% of the planet’s surface, but they consume 78% of the world’s energy and produce more than 60% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The UN estimates that 2.5 billion people, 68% of the world’s population, will live in urban areas in 2050, which is why it considers it necessary to change the way cities work. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has outlined seven ways in which cities can (and should) act against climate change.

1.Build better (or refurbish)

Energy inefficient buildings contribute greatly to climate change, so it is important to make them more carbon efficient or, better yet, “zero emissions”, the UNFCCC points out.

Redesigning and refurbishing buildings enables large emissions reductions and, while not cheap, is one of the climate actions necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The good news is that in 2019 spending on energy efficient buildings increased for the first time in three years, according to a UN report.

2.Adopt green public transport

The way of moving in cities has a huge impact on carbon emissions, which is why the UNFCCC judges “vital & rdquor; introduce green public transport around the world. He adds that cities should encourage the use of public transport, even if it is not electric, “through subsidized tickets, or even free trips & rdquor ;.

The UN advocates public-private partnership models such as the one developed in Santiago de Chile, where the authorities encouraged private operators to invest in electric buses rented and managed by lases. Today the Chilean capital has the largest fleet of electric buses in the world outside of China.

3.Enable green spaces

Multiple studies have shown that access to nature improves well-being and ensures happier and healthier citizens, and that green spaces are not only good for the environment, but also for human mental and physical health.

But the UNFCCC points out that we should not focus only on parks, but on ensuring that public spaces are “dotted with vegetation”; for example, planters, vertical gardens and trees, “pocket parks”, greenways, community gardens or green roofs.

4.Encourage walks

Most cities grew up thinking more about vehicles than people. In such a way that walking is often considered the most dangerous way to get around cities (the World Health Organization estimates that 270,000 pedestrians die each year in the world), so it is vital to reverse this situation and reduce the use of the car.

The creation of “promenade networks”, as has been done in Manchester, with safe and protected paths where pedestrians have priority, or the application of technologies that guarantee that the traffic lights remain green until all pedestrians cross are some of the measures recommended by the UNFCCC, which also advocates changing infrastructures to protect pedestrians and promoting public health campaigns.

5.Promote the use of the bicycle

Bicycling through cities is also often a dangerous activity, as planners have traditionally prioritized cars. But the benefits of cycling are enormous: a study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change showed in 2015 that a 20% increase in cycling worldwide would reduce carbon dioxide emissions from urban transport in passengers by almost 11% by 2050.

Many cities are promoting cycling, Copenhagen and Amsterdam have introduced specific cycling infrastructure, such as secure bicycle parking and cycle lanes. Urban and shared bicycle programs have also been implemented around the world with great success.

6.Move to the electric vehicle

Public and private companies and citizens are switching to electric vehicles and the UNFCCC considers it essential that cities also do so, mainly by building the necessary charging infrastructures, both in the urban center and in the outskirts.

Cities can also introduce “financial incentives & rdquor; to increase the use of electric vehicles, and introduce parking spaces reserved for them, points out the authorized UN entity on climate change. “Only when we make electric vehicles more convenient than traditional vehicles will we see exponential adoption, with all the environmental benefits that this will bring & rdquor;” he adds.

7.Use water wisely

Water resources around the world are under great pressure, and as cities expand, the demand for water will increase. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that global demand for water will increase by 55% by 2050. Therefore, it is “enormously important & rdquor; for cities to sustainably manage urban supply, and to invest in “smart water” solutions, the UNFCCC points out.

An example: the use of water as a cooling system for developed cities, as in Hong Kong, where an urbanization uses a cooling system based on seawater, which achieves 35% more efficiency than a standard system for air.

Reference page: https://unfccc.int/

