The First League Medical Commission presented this Friday the security protocol that the clubs must comply with during the preseason, which takes off on July 1, to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. The five-page document that remarked from the beginning that “the best guarantee to avoid the spread of this disease is to be aware that the responsibility belongs to each one.”

The protocol is divided into seven different phases, which seem appropriate to avoid infections. “In the event of any difficulty or if any symptomatic player appears, the clubs must immediately inform the Medical Commission. In order for this, in turn, to collaborate in the expedited and recommended procedure, in order to be able to act according to the public health protocol, ”the document explains.

He also pointed out that the protocol was created by the president of the Nicaraguan Association of Soccer Clubs (ANCF) and doctor, Reynaldo Mairena, Ferretti doctor, Jimmy López, epidemiology specialist from the Ministry of Health and Delegate of the ANCF General Directorate.

“Each club will designate a person as responsible, together with the club doctor, that the protocols are respected to the letter. In addition, these people must submit a Weekly Medical Report for each member of the club, “they say.

Here are the seven phases of the protocol

2020 preseason protocol

1. Care from home to training.

Before leaving home, wash your hands well with plenty of soap and water. Also, put gel alcohol on it and transport it in your vehicle or bag, as you won’t use it again until you get to the training facilities.

Dressing room for changing players: Each club will designate a dressing room, in which the players will be able to change before the beginning of the training. In case of not having a dressing room, a specific area will be enabled with the proper conditions, which will allow comfort and due distance between the athletes, so that they can prepare for training.

Bring your own water and towels: Once used, dispose of the containers and remains in the garbage cans that will be disposed of for this purpose. In the event that hydration is provided by the club, bottles or packs must be labeled with the name of each player.

Go from home to the training place, nonstop: Do not come into contact with any person on the way, if strictly necessary, do it two meters away.

Avoid sharing vehicles with colleagues: Unless there is distance and use of a mask, a maximum of 3 people in the case of a car. In the case of motorcycles, the sole use of this vehicle is recommended. If using public transport, avoid crowds, use a mask and alcohol gel.

2. Care when arriving at the training place

Use of mask: The use of a mask when entering the training center is mandatory.

When you arrive at the training facilities, bring only what is really necessary: Do not download a cell phone, glasses, headphones, etc. Lower only with the necessary elements to carry out the practice, that is, ankle boots, cleats, hydration. Using the non-dominant hand to touch doorknobs or other objects.

Temperature taking: The temperature will be taken for each player prior to entering the facilities, using an infrared thermometer.

Hand washing and use of alcohol gel: Before entering the facilities, the club must provide water and soap for hand washing, as well as alcohol gel for proper disinfection.

3. Care during training

Outdoor workouts: You will never train indoors, so it is recommended to train in open spaces of 10,000 m2.

Respect for interpersonal distances: At all times, you must train at least 20 m away. Avoid having physical contact with a member of the club, at a distance of less than two meters.

4. Care after training

Handwashing: Wash your hands for a minute and then put gel alcohol.

Change of clothes: After washing hands, change clothes completely and store used clothing in a plastic bag. Unless the club is in charge of providing the daily training clothes, the prop will have to put the clothes in a plastic bag for immediate washing.

Transfer of personal items: Take all personal items and discard items that will not be reused, for example, plastic bottles or disposable bandages.

5. Care from training to home

From training, direct to home: It is recommended to go directly to the home, without stopping, avoiding contact with other people. In case of using public transport, try to maintain social distance.

Upon arrival at your home: At home, it is recommended that each member who was part of the training remove their clothing, wash it immediately and proceed to take a shower with plenty of soap and water.

6. Disinfection of the facilities after finishing the training.

The club must have cleaning staff that is in charge of disinfecting the training facilities, complying with the protocol of hygiene and sanitation of the spaces to be used by the player.

7. Disinfection of the facilities before starting the training.

The club will be responsible for having cleaning staff , which must arrive 1 hour before the start of training. This in order to ensure the correct disinfection of the facilities, prior to training.

Inform the ANCF Medical Commission, in the event that any player presents any symptoms.

Regarding the Media: In the event that any Communication Media requests to cover the training, these must strictly comply with the relevant sanitary measures.

It is recommended that the Media Officer of each club, generate a daily or weekly communication for the Media on matters of interest to them, during the Preseason.