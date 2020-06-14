Golden State Warriors It has been the worst team of the 2019/20 NBA season, which is why it has secured one of the first picks of the lottery (1-5) for the celebration of the Draft in the month of October.

The exceptional situation of the coronavirus has caused franchises to be unable to follow up on the promises that are made every year to find out how each one plays in more depth. That is why, according to Connor Letourneau, from the San Francisco Chronicle, the franchise is considering six different options for its choice in the Draft if it does not manage to achieve its main objective, Anthony Edwards. These six options are:

– Saddiq Bey (small forward), Villanova.

– Devin Vassell (guard, forward), Florida State.

– Patrick Williams, small forward, power forward), Florida State.

– Jalen Smith (power forward), Maryland.

– Mamadi Diakite (power forward), Virginia.

– Borisa Simanic (power forward), Serbia.