The seven most expensive contracts in MLB history

The contracts of the MLB they never cease to amaze their fans season after season in the Big leagues.

Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year contract extension for 341 million with the New York Mets, being the highest paid Latino in the history of the MLB and in turn the third.

# 8 Manny Machado

The Dominican signed a 10-season agreement for the sum of 300 million in the 2018 offseason for MLB 2019, at that time, he was the Latino with the most luxurious contract.

# 7 Gerrit Cole

Cole became the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history after signing a nine-year deal worth $ 324 million.

# 6 Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton was the first player of the MLB in getting a contract beyond 240 million dollars, being the pillar for other players to receive even better contracts.

# 5 Bryce Harper

Harper undoubtedly signed in his prime, was MVP as well as four times all-star and three times silver bat, signed for thirteen seasons and 330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies.

# 4 Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Dominican for a moment was the top with the longest and most luxurious contract in the history of the MLBHowever, 340 million for 14 years has not been enough to maintain that term for a long time.

# 3 Francisco Lindor

The signing of 10 seasons at 341 with the Mets made him the highest paid player in Latin America, the New York Mets as well as the shortstop with the most luxurious contract in the majors.

# 2 Mookie Betts

We are talking about a player who only needed to win the rookie of the year award to have it all together with a World Series MVP, that is why the Dodgers housed his portfolio giving 365 million for said player and about 12 seasons.

# 1 Mike Trout

Trout for many is the best player in the MLBThat’s why they were neither 200 nor 300, but 426 million for 12 seasons, that is, literally until the end of his career.