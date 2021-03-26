The seven keys to the wildest edition of ‘The island of temptations’

Sandra Barneda, presenter of ‘The island of temptations’. (Photo: Mediaset)

Fani and Christofer ate the leading role of the rest in The Island of Temptations 1 and Melyssa and Tom did so in the second installment, but in this third edition, which comes to an end this week, the cast of roles has been more than choral in the reality of Telecinco that mixes couples and singles. The chain broadcasts this Wednesday the last bonfires in which couples decide whether to stay together or not.

If Jesús – the boy who repeats “values, values, values” – and Manuel (especially Manuel) have stood out for throwing the rod to see what they were fishing, Hugo and Raúl – the man who was left without a necklace at his premiere – have made for being the pieces of bread from Villa Playa, and Diego has shone almost more for his girlfriend, who is the one who has marked his path.

Meanwhile, Lucía has been (half) the Melyssa or sufferer of this edition, Lola has been the protagonist for not even knowing what she wants and Marina for letting Lobo howl in her ear from the first moment. Lara and Claudia, on the other hand, have worn the same label as their respective boyfriends, Hugo and Raúl. It has been a pass and see in which an Italian, Simone, has ended up with a broken heart for Lola. Never seen before in a Mediaset reality show.

Although there has been no lack of coincidences with the rest of the editions: an average audience of more than three million viewers, contestants who repeat like Fiama (whose lips are cut from kissing Manuel so much, and vice versa), self-descriptions for the story – from ‘ Penelope Cruz de Montequinto ‘to’ el Jesulín de Ubrique de Puerto Real ‘and footballer Joaquín commenting on the programs on their social networks.

But, especially, the two villas this year have become the house of Tócame Roque, and not only because of the uproar, but because what has not been lacking is the …

