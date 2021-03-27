The seven great lies of WandaVision with which Marvel managed to confuse its fandom

Much of the magic of WandaVision has been its ability to play with its viewers and gradually reveal what was happening in the world of sitcoms. Marvel has once again demonstrated the extent to which it knows how to handle the fandom by constantly presenting red herrings that have led to endless theories and rumors.

But the series finale has revealed many (but not all) of the secrets behind the great smokescreen that the Westview sitcom world turned into. And it has done so by providing great surprises, but also leaving behind some clues or baits that, for weeks, unleashed great interest among fans.

Previously, the UCM had already used the narrative resource of “red herrings”, as in the case of The Mandarin in Iron Man 3. And although it is an effective tool, it is also very dangerous, since it can lead to the disappointment of fans that their expectations are not fulfilled.

Without a doubt, the most notorious case in WandaVision has been the true identity of Evan Peters’ Pietro, which many thought was the introduction of mutants in the MCU. But it was not the only one. These are some of the deceptions of WandaVisión.

1. “THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS”

The first red herring was that phrase by Agatha who assured that “the Devil is in the details.” Being a doubtful character from the beginning, his words quickly permeated the fandom, who began to speculate that Mephisto was behind it all.

The involvement of the Marvel villain in the birth of twins Billy and Tommy, Wanda’s children also in the comics, only fueled the theory, and many fans hoped that Mehisto would be the great villain in the shadows that would be revealed in the last episode. However, it was Agatha, as her song says, who was behind it all from the beginning.

2. DOTTIE IS A KEY PIECE IN WESTVIEW

The next deception was the presentation of Dottie, which Agnes refers to as “the key to everything in Westview”, with the clear intention that fans would take her as a vital character in the development of the series, coming to think that (again) it was Mephisto in disguise.

In episode two, Dottie’s blood appears red in a black and white world, which was suspicious in itself, while she was not identified among the townspeople by SWORD agents. In the end, the bossy neighbor turned out to be just another victim of Wanda’s Spell, and she didn’t reappear until the last episode.

3. PIETRO FROM EVAN PETERS IS THE QUICKSILVER FROM X-MEN

Undoubtedly the great deception of WandaVision was to bring back Evan Peters as the “false Pietro”, who was introduced in the world of sitcoms as the real brother of Wanda resurrected. The fact of having the actor from the X-Men franchise was a clear strategy to blow the imagination of the fans, with the purpose of making them speculate with the arrival of the mutants to the UCM and with the Multiverse.

However, first it was Agatha who uncovered him as an impostor who had nothing to do with Wanda, whom he was using as “his eyes and ears.” A ruse to confuse the protagonist and the fans equally.

In the latest episode, Monica discovers that Pietro is actually Ralph, another Westview neighbor who has unknowingly been manipulated first by the Spell and then by Agatha Harkness. As for mutants and the X-Men universe, nothing more has been said.

4. AGATHA, ANOTHER VICTIM OF WANDA

That Agnes was actually Agatha Harknesss was an open secret, but it was hard to guess that she would end up being revealed as the great villain of WandaVision. Above all, as a result of that conversation with Vision in the Halloween special in which he seemed just one more victim of the Spell, whom the synthesizoid managed to wake up briefly as he did with Norm.

In retrospect, that mocking laugh Agatha let out in the presence of Vision was more intended for the audience than for the character of Paul Bettany. In fact, when in episode seven the deception was uncovered with the song “Agatha All Along!”, Many fans thought that this was the real smoke screen, and that the great villain had to remain someone else. But not.

5. THE MID-CHAPTER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The commercials for each episode also sparked many theories. The most important of them, in addition to being a recreation of Wanda’s traumas, was the thought that the protagonists of the ads were actually the Maximoffs, Wanda’s parents, and that their interpretation would be decisive for the end of the series. .

Special attention deserves the Nexus commercial, which mus fans speculated was anticipating the arrival of the multiverse and alternate realities, something that has finally been completely left out of WandaVision. When the world of Wanda’s sitcoms starts to fall apart, the commercial for each episode just disappears.

6. WANDA STOLE THE BODY OF VISION

When Hayward shows the security camera footage to Darcy, Cho and Monica – from the moment Wanda breaks into the SWORD facility in search of Vision – the viewer is implied that Scarlet Witch actually stole the body of her lover, and that it is this reanimated corpse who is now walking in Westview, which would coincide with the sinister scene in which he is shown without the Mind Stone on his forehead.

But in reality, Wanda never stole Vision’s body, as revealed in episode eight flashbacks, instead creating a completely new one within the Spell in a moment of desperation. The vibranium body was always kept in SWORD’s power, until they managed to revive it giving rise to the sinister White Vision.

7. OTHER DECEPTIONS AND DEAD ALLEYS

At this point, there is no doubt that the movie or series itself is as important to Marvel as all the theories and rumors that each production raises. The MCU would not exist without its fans, and thinking of them, there are many other elements in WandaVision destined to create expectations and confusion in the public.

Using lines of dialogue with words like “nightmare” or “spawn of the devil” – to refer to the twins – are proof that the writers already knew what the fandom was going to talk about before the premiere of the series. Thus, the theories about the villains Knightmare or Mephisto were gaining more and more strength with each new episode, finally leading to dead ends.

Other proofs of this are, for example, the design of the credit titles (with clear inspiration in Dinastía de M) or that interview in which Paul Bettany advanced a “great cameo” at the end of the season, which turned out to be himself in his facet by White Vision.

Without a doubt, fan theories and speculation, as well as confusion for both the protagonists and the audience, has been a fundamental part of enjoying WandaVisión as an audiovisual experience of the highest level.

Source: However