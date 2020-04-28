It is a year since the first great tribute to David Ferrer for his farewell in Barcelona. For this reason we have prepared this article, with its image gallery, after selecting seven special events: the three most important events in Spain, Roland Garros and three other outstanding events in the Valencian Community.

On Sunday April 28, 2019 the organization of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó Trophy paid the first tribute to David Ferrer in the spring of his farewell.

On the central court of the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, where he had played his last game on April 25 -in the round of 16- curiously against Rafa Nadal, the Alicante tennis player from Jávea received an unparalleled award, the champion’s replica cup .

David played on the Barcelona land four finals, all against Nadal (2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012), so that the gift of the tournament led to maximum happiness.

Once they were presented to him by the president of the RCTB-1899, Jordi Cambra, and the director of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó Trophy, Albert Costa (whom he would later take over in office); David could only exclaim with grace “It was difficult, but finally I have it! I have not won the Godó tennis player, but still, yes as a person, and that sometimes is worth more ”.

It meant a lot to the former number 3 in the world to take this recognition to his windows, not in vain is the tournament that had him in love since he was a child, when his parents took him to see him.

The event took place just before the final between Dominic Thiem (winner of Nadal in the semis) and Daniil Medvedev, and a video in which the Nadal and Thiem, Federer, Djokovic themselves intervened, was shown at the power station named after the Majorcan. (who said “We will miss their competitiveness”), Zverev, Tsitsipas, Shapovalov, Tiafoe or Auger-Aliassime.

Along with the honoree were his parents Pilar and Jaime, his wife Marta and his son Leo, who was about to celebrate his first year.

Costa, referring to the time that David had to share with Rafa, Roger and Novak, concluded: “We always said that Ferrer was number 1 of humans”.

Madrid was his last great tournament

Ten days after the act of Barcelona, ​​the stage that paid tribute to David Ferrer was the Manolo Santana stadium of the Caja Mágica in Madrid.

The player decided to make his professional retirement official in this Masters 1000.

David starred in two great encounters, taking advantage of the wild card offered by his friend and tournament director Feliciano López. He beat his fellow countryman Roberto Bautista (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) in the first round and had a great first set against reigning tournament champion Alexander Zverev (6-4, 6-1) in the round. of the round of 32.

With 12,500 fans absolutely devoted to the cause, and with a very participatory Zverev, Ferrer – who played with the colors of Spain – left that May 8 on the Manolo Santana track of the Mutua Madrid Open his characteristic ribbon (red in this case) of his head.

The man from Alicante, who was a semifinalist in Madrid in 2010 and 2014 (in his sixteen participations), addressed the public: “I have given everything in this sport, I have not been able to give more. I would have liked to win in Madrid, I have not been able to win any Grand Slam, but I have achieved something, sincerely I carry it in my heart. The trophies are at home, they are just trophies, that is something material, it does not matter, sincerely what I take with me is your love. Thank you, I will always carry you in my heart ».

But Ferrer still lived other popular recognitions in this event; Thus, two days before his debut, he entered the land of the same central court to share a family photo with players such as Nadal, Federer, Del Potro, Nishikori, Cilic or Verdasco, and with director and honorary president of the tournament Feliciano and Manolo Santana.

Federer said: “It is true that I always beat him, but not everything comes down to that. He was a great rival for me ».

On the day of his farewell, he saw a large mosaic in his honor and, in addition, throughout the tournament, a large mural of the event itself and of RTVE with the image of the player where the fans could write thousands of dedications were displayed in the shopping area. Also the tournament created the hashtag #GraciasFerru to enhance the scope of the deserved tribute.

Feliciano López said: “I have shared many years with him and I can say that it has been a tremendous pleasure. It is an honor for us that he has played the last tournament of his career at the Mutua Madrid Open. Ferrer can leave calmly because he has given everything he had inside ”.

In just 10 days he went from professional to senior

David Ferrer starred in the most brilliant step of the circuit between professionalism and senior events, where retirees and veterans coincide.

Just 10 days after that last meeting in Madrid, that of Jávea held a new title in its newly released category, it was on May 18. Ferrer was awarded the first edition of the Valencia Senior Masters Cup, precisely defeating Feliciano López (7-5, 2-6, 10-0).

At the awards ceremony, the Valencia Tennis Club paid tribute to him, including historical video, and presented him with a commemorative plaque from the hands of its president Ramiro Verdejo.

Ferrer recognized then: “It is a dream to play in the C.T. Valencia, I consider it my home. They have given me everything. ”

Then, on September 28, David returned to stand in a final of the Senior Masters Cup, in this case in the fourth edition of the one held at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella. There, Feliciano López returned defeat to his friend, in a comeback (2-6, 7-5, 11-9).

Barely four and a half months had passed, and the Valencian tennis player showed his characteristic competitiveness, recognizing in Marbella: “I have made good tennis. I really missed playing on a center court and feeling the love of the public. I hope ‘Feli’ and Robredo will play many more years on the professional circuit. ”

A crowded Philippe Chatrier gave her the love of Roland Garros

We return to spring. On June 4, 2019 David Ferrer received a huge tribute in a unique place.

Roland Garros’ Philippe Chatrier center court was crowded. Sloane Stephens and Johanna Konta had left this Parisian clay court and were waiting to enter, to play their round of 16 match, Kei Nishikori and Rafa Nadal. The organization of the Internationals of France had chosen that moment to dismiss the Spanish who was a finalist here in 2013 (before Rafa) and six times fourth-finalist; and that he played his last match in 2018, when he lost in the first round to Jaume Munar, in the fifth set and after having won the first two.

On the north side of the Chatrier, the president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Bernard Giudicelli, and the director of the tournament, Guy Forget, stood to receive a long-standing ovation from Ferrer, to whom they presented an original crystal award and clay on whose base it read ‘Merci David’. Before the award, the track screen featured great player moments at Roland Garros.

And the Valencian recognized: “It has been my favorite tournament all my life, it has always been a dream for me. It has been 17 years playing and it has happened very fast, I will really miss it. I have really enjoyed it, thank you all. ”

Match-tribute with Ferrero and track nomination in Equelite

A week before David faced his second senior competition in Marbella, on September 22, he enjoyed a sensational match-tribute at the Equelite academy in Villena, with his friend and fellow countryman Juan Carlos Ferrero.

At a tennis party with an intense program, in which even Carlos Alcaraz and Carlos Gimeno acted as ‘opening act’, and in front of almost a thousand fans, they jumped to the headquarters of the Academia JCFerrero-Equelite David and Juan Carlos to offer a great show that culminated in the tiebreaker super tie-break, which was awarded to the southernmost of the two.

Then came the intimate tribute for the player of this house, in the presence of local authorities and tennis in the region, and his closest friends, before whom David received a painting painted by the Valencian artist Isabel Picazo who recalled his embrace with Juan Carlos at the 2012 Valencia Open, when ‘Ferru’ was proclaimed champion and Ferrero retired.

On the same day in Villena, the main training track of the JC Ferrero-Equelite Academy was renamed the David Ferrer track, being the first baptized in the facility.

Here David left, with tears in his eyes, his last bandana.

Double tribute in the Davis Cup finals

On Wednesday November 20, practically at the equator of the Davis Cup finals in Madrid, that of Jávea jumped back to the Manolo Santana stadium of the Caja Mágica, to enjoy world recognition in the middle of the Croatia-Spain tie.

On the one hand, the president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), David Haggerty, presented him with the Excellence Award, in which you could read the recognition for David’s significant contribution to the success and spirit of the Davis Cup .

On the other hand, Miguel Díaz, president of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, accompanied by Albert Costa, director of the finals, presented him with a giant painting where Ferrer was seen supported by his colleagues from the Spanish team, after achieving the final point to eliminate Germany in the quarterfinals (April 2018), in the bullring of Valencia, and at the foot of which the following phrase said: “History of our tennis, an example for all”.

David was selected 24 times for Davis, he played 20 series in which he scored 28 wins, suffering only 5 losses; participating in the final success of Spain in the 2008, 2009 and 2011 editions.

Xàbia dismissed his ‘ambassador’ with a great popular act and statue

The last emotional act of the year was lived by David Ferrer at his home. It was on Saturday, December 14, when hundreds of civilians summoned by the Xàbia City Council applauded the player on the Arenal beach promenade named after the tennis player.

David arrived accompanied by the first mayor of Xàbia, José Chulvi, that of Sports, Alberto Tur, and family and friends; doing it to the sound of the traditional music of the Colla Xirimitab’s.

In this sense, a tribute to his family, Ferrer entered the hall formed by hundreds of people, with many of the students from his academy among them, where a giant could be read. Thank you! and his greatest achievements were remembered, until he reached the garden area where the iron sculpture of Víctor Goikoetxea was dedicated to the most successful athlete in the municipality, in the midst of serving.

Mayor Chulvi said of David: “a boy from Xàbia, a good person, a good friend; a normal and endearing person who has conquered the world with his unmatched strength and talent. It is an example for young and old, showing that effort and sacrifice are always worthwhile. “

The tennis player, sensibly excited and very grateful, stated “it all started here. In Xàbia my passion for tennis began when I was just a child and my father took me to the club on weekends. I have always carried and carry the name of Xàbia with pride throughout the world. I remember when I signed in the final of a tournament putting Xàbia, my people have it in my heart ”.

At the conclusion of the tribute in their town, and after long photo sessions with the protagonist, the residents were able to write in the dedication book prepared for this purpose, a book that was later available at the tourist office so that more signatories could join. , before giving it as a souvenir to the honoree.

Just five weeks before that great popular farewell, the central court (or number 6) of the Jávea Tennis Club had been baptized and identified as David Ferrer court.

This was the seven special tributes of a player whose professional data says he was top ten between September 2007 and October 2008, and from October 2010 (summer, autumn and part of winter 2013 was number 3) until May 2016; but who has been a social number one in the last 38 years.

The seven emotional farewells to David Ferrer