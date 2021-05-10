The seven dividends that this week offer yields of up to 3% in the stock market

Related news

The second week of May is one of the most generous this spring in terms of dividend payments in the Spanish stock market. Up to seven listed companies pay or activate the machinery of their scrip dividends in the coming days. A safe distribution that translates into returns of up to 3%.

The average yield of these seven payments reaches 1.7% if the latest price of each of the companies that these days reward their shareholders is taken as a reference. A level that, although lower than in other recent weeks, is equivalent to more than 3.5 times the yield currently offered by Spanish ten-year bonds. And that marks a maximum of ten months.

However, portfolio managers warn of the need to not entrusting your entire equity investment to the pursuit of the biggest dividends. Instead, they advise concentrating on those listed with more predictable and sustained distributions over time without neglecting the bets motivated by the potential for the appreciation of the stock itself.

The first two

The distribution of dividends begins on Tuesday, May 11. This is the date chosen by Nicolas Correa Y San José Group to distribute its one-time subscriptions charged to fiscal year 2020. The first distributes 0.17 euros gross per share, while the second does the same with 0.10 euros gross.

These two payments are the ones that offer the highest profitability of how many are made effective throughout this week. In the case of the industrial machinery company, yield reaches 3.2% gross, from which taxes and brokerage fees would have to be deducted. With regard to the construction company, the figure practically reaches 1.7%.

Another doublet day

A day later, two other companies open their safe. Catalan West distributes 0.4057 euros gross per share as a complementary dividend charged to the accounts of the previous year. The insurer faces an outlay of 48.68 million euros with which it equals the figure distributed the previous year.

The second to distribute dividend on Wednesday, May 12 is Medici Reno. The Italian furniture company whose shares are also traded on the Madrid Stock Exchange distributes 0.014 gross euros for each of its shares. An amount charged to the accounts of the past year that translates into a return of 1.35%.

In time to collect

In addition to their generosity, since all of them suppose a profitability of more than 1,% at a time when low rates prevail and insured returns are scarceThese four payments have in common that they have already been discounted in the price of the companies that face them. That is, investors no longer arrive in time to get shares entitled to them.

They do arrive in time to make the payments of the two scrip dividends whose machinery is activated this week. Both have been communicated to the market in the last week, still marked by the presentation of quarterly accounts, so they could have gone unnoticed by some portfolios with a rentier profile.

The first to be activated is the Ferrovial, which is discounted on Thursday. Until Wednesday there is time to buy shares with the right to receive it. The construction company has already announced a schedule that establishes that those who prefer to collect in cash will receive 0.197 euros gross per share on May 31.

Meanwhile, the one chaired by Rafael del Pino has established that those who prefer new company titles will receive a new one free of charge for every 120 in their portfolio. These new shares will foreseeably begin their trading on the Spanish stock exchanges on June 7.

With respect to Almirall, you have to add one more day to the final date to ensure the collection and the discount in the quotation: May 13 and 14, respectively. Of course, it will not be until June 2 when investors who have asked to collect in cash and sound receive the 0.185 euros per share.

The calendar advanced by the pharmaceutical company just a few days ago indicates that it will not be until June 11 that its new shares begin to trade. Those who choose this formula have to consider that they will have the right to receive one title for free for every 69 old that they have in their wallet.

The second most generous

In addition, investors arrive in time to get hold of shares of Alantra that give them access to the collection of their complementary dividend of 0.3969 euros per security. This amount gives rise to the second highest return of the week, with almost 2.6% if the last price of this Friday for the private banking group is taken as a reference.