The seven challenges of Miquel Iceta in Culture

The new Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, in exchange of portfolios this Monday. (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

“I will have to finish your work in many fields and that is always unfair because one reaps the fruits that others have sown, after plowing the land, separating the stones and overcoming obstacles.” With these words addressed to the former Minister of Culture and Sports José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, Miquel Iceta collected his wallet this Monday.

Iceta embarks on a new stage in the Ministry of Culture after a year and a half of pandemic, restrictions and a situation of extreme difficulty for the sector. In addition, it will assume several fronts opened by the former socialist minister such as the claimed Statute of the artist or the creation of the audiovisual Hub, which pose a challenge for the cultural industry.

The fronts open in the Ministry of Culture are the following:

1. The Statute of the artist

This set of 76 fiscal, labor and training reforms were a “priority” for Rodríguez Uribes, who wanted to put the finishing touches this July with the help of the Ministry of Finance. These measures are aimed at improving the working conditions of the 750,000 people who work in the cultural industry.

This bill first reached the lower house in February 2017 and was approved in a pact in 2018. This first bill included labor, educational, health and fiscal protection measures. For example, it was proposed to lower the cultural VAT to 10%, the creation of a section for their own economic activity or that retirees receive copyright compatible with their pensions.

Other measures such as occupational diseases were overlooked in this latest project. For the cultural sectors, this measure should have been approved earlier since they could have received compensation during the covid-19 pandemic.

2. The historic pact with Baroness Thyssen

Another key point in the new stage of the Ministry of Culture has been the agreement to rent Baroness Thyssen’s collection to be kept in her museum, which has been approved by the Government this Tuesday. Rodríguez Uribes pointed out in ARCO that the negotiations had come to fruition and that the signing would be “a matter of days.” Thus it has been, just entered the ministry, Iceta has received the approval from the Government of the agreement with the baroness.

Read more

This agreement would put an end to 10 years of annual negotiations between the Government and the collector and would include a rent for its collection of 6.5 million euros per year, for 15 years. In addition, at the end of that period, the Government will have a preferential purchase of the collection. The signing of the contract, which affects 427 works, will be held this week at the Thyssen Museum.

A symbol of this negotiation has been the return of the Mata Mua painting to Spain, the most important piece in the collection currently in Andorra and which will soon return to the museum.

Baroness Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza, in front of Paul Gauguin’s painting ‘Mata Mua’. (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via .)

3. Transpose the new copyright regulations

Among Iceta’s pending tasks is also the transposition of Directive 2019/790 on copyright in the digital single market in the European Union to Spanish regulations. Despite the deadline ending last June, Uribes announced that then “a grace period of six more months” would be opened since, for now, only Hungary and the Netherlands have met the agreed date.

This new Copyright directive sparked controversy as soon as it was approved in the European Parliament. Two articles were especially relevant: 15 and 17 (previously 11 and 13).

The first regulates the possibility of sharing and compiling articles from the media, in any medium, especially digital ones. The second leaves in the hands of digital platforms and social networks the responsibility for compliance with copyright through what is known as a “load filter”, a content filtering system and prior withdrawal in case of being susceptible to infringement of Copyright. A software similar to that used by Instagram to detect a female nipple in an image.

However, without this being transposed into Spanish regulations, it is unknown if the effects will be as important as announced, since there were those who predicted that the “free Internet will be over.”

4. The reform of the Cinema Law

Another of the promises that Uribes made before leaving office was the reform of the Cinema Law, which he opened for public consultation on June 29 and which will be open until July 25.

The minister intended to complete this reform in the last quarter of 2023 and then “update” the scope of the Law, adapt incentives and aid to cinematography and audiovisuals, update the definitions contained in the law and assess the transformation of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) in a state agency.

“The value chain of the audiovisual sector has incorporated new content and services for distribution, exploitation and dissemination of a global environment dominated by culture and the digital economy. Therefore, a broadening of the scope of the regulation should be contemplated and those aspects that are obsolete, insufficient or inefficient should be reviewed ”, ministry sources pointed out to Europa Press.

In the same way, Uribes warned that this Law, which governs both aid and legislation for the production and distribution of the film industry in Spain, should be aligned with European criteria “in terms of public aid and the strategy of advancing in the double green and digital transition ”.

5. The Law of Reform of the Legislation of the Spanish Historical Heritage

This preliminary draft was already approved by the Council of Ministers on June 22 and with it, according to sources from the ministry to Europa Press, they update a law that worked in 1985, but that “needed an adaptation to the reality of the assets culture of the XXI century ”.

Among other measures, this new draft seeks for the first time to protect audiovisual and cinematographic heritage and safeguard film libraries as archives that store cultural assets. Similarly, it seeks to regulate Assets of Cultural Interest and that all communities are governed by the State Law for Assets of Cultural Interest.

This project also includes Safeguarding Plans against possible catastrophes such as the one that occurred at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. In addition, it prohibits the Church from alienating assets of cultural interest unless they are transmitted to the State or other public administrations.

Although Uribes drew up the draft and achieved its approval by the Council of Ministers, Iceta will assume its processing in Congress.

6. Create the Audiovisual Hub

This is one of the star measures of the Recovery Plan presented by Uribes and to which 200 million euros will be allocated. The creation of the Audiovisual Hub Spain encompasses the audiovisual world in general, not only cinema, but also series, long and short, documentaries, animation “which in Spain is very powerful,” said the minister, and the video game.

With the creation of this project, it seeks to support the international expansion of Spanish audiovisual content, and attract investment, so that Spain is an attractive place to film, from a fiscal and economic point of view.

The bases are laid, but while waiting for European funds for the recovery Iceta will be in charge of executing it.

7. Back to the Patronage Law

Since 2002 it has been hanging around the different government teams without bearing fruit. The same happened last spring when the government received two bills, one by the PP and the other by the nationalist parliamentary group. Both rejected.

The main stumbling block argued by the defenders of this law is the conflict with the Treasury, since through this law the 80% relief applied today to patronage of up to 150 euros would be increased to 90%. For his part, Rodríguez Uribes did not mark it as a priority and pointed out that it is a project that “leads to melancholy, maybe this is not the time.” Whether or not you want to carry it out will be a matter for the new minister.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE