The ‘Project Ptilane’ is born to help the British government with the pandemic

The seven teams with a factory in the United Kingdom will join forces and resources

The seven UK-based Formula 1 teams have joined resources and technology to help control the coronavirus pandemic to the British government, which has been dubbed ‘Project Pitlane’.

The British government has confirmed today that its Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus and joins the list of 11,658 confirmed cases and 578 deaths.

Thus, the teams Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Haas and Williams have created the already known as ‘Project Pitlane’, as an initiative to combine efforts, resources and technology to manufacture and send respirators to hospitals nationwide.

The pit-lane project is based on increasing the production of existing respirator designs within the ‘VentilatorChallengeUK’ consortium as well as thinking of new solutions for such devices. This action taken by the aforementioned teams from the Great Circus is a response, according to themselves, to the request for help from the British government for the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on the islands.

It should be remembered that these seven teams – as well as the other three – have their factories closed as a ‘summer vacation’ and cannot work to develop their Formula 1 cars. These teams will be able to resume their productive functions within the category competition. It reigns in the middle of April, although there will be no F1 races at least, and at the earliest, until June 14 with the Canadian GP.

