The App Store is home to a multitude of games, and among them are a category in particular: the graphic adventures. Today we bring you a selection of seven of the best graphic games that we can play on our iPhone or iPad.

Sky: Children of the Light

It’s easy to see why Sky: Children of the Light was awarded by Apple in 2019. In this game the different worlds are true works of art. In a universe where the stars have disappeared, our job is to find them and return them to heaven. We will explore seven different kingdoms and solve mysteries in the company of other players.

We can purchase Sky: Children of the Light in the App Store for free.

Oxenfree

In this game we will join Alex and his new half brother Jonas who, along with some friends, will travel with us to an abandoned military island. With a style typical of the movies of the 80s we must decipher strange voices on the radio and advance through minefields to explore this adventure and discover its plot.

We can purchase Oxenfree in the App Store for free.

The Gardens Between

In The Gardens Between we explore with our friends Arina and Frendt various dream worlds. We will join the couple searching and exploring strange islands with the aim of bringing light to its top. We will have to cross obstacles and solve puzzles controlling the flow of time back and forth to discover new routes or beat levels.

We can buy The Gardens Betweeen in the App Store for 5.49 euros.

Broken Age

In Broken Age we are told the story of two teenagers, both with the need to be free of the customs that bind them. Meanwhile, deep in a starship, Shay Volta, is trying to escape an overly maternal AI. With some gorgeous 2D graphics and a neat soundtrackBroken Age stands out for its really well built and enjoyable adventure.

We can buy Broken Age in the App Store for 5.49 euros.

Day of the Tentacle: Remastered

In this sequel to the well-known title Tentacle Day, we players guide a group of people through a comic odyssey while avoiding a purple tentacle mutant takes over the world. In this new edition (for which we have a complete analysis) we find the remastered graphics and sound effects, along with the low-resolution version for the most nostalgic.

We can buy Day of the Tentacle: Remastered in the App Store for 5.49 euros.

Whispers of a Machine

A cyber detective, Vera, investigates a simple murder in the countryside that turns out to hide a much bigger technological conspiracy. In this adventure we must discover the truth and choose to be empathetic, assertive or analytical in our research when we are presented with the different options.

We can buy Whispers of a Machine in the App Store for 5.49 euros.

Thimbleweed Park

We are located in the strange town of Thimbleweed Park, population: 80 lelos. A mystery with a cast of strange characters with fun gameplay dynamics and inspiration from bygone days. Combining the references to the 80s with a fine sense of humor we can enjoy a full-blown retro game.

We can buy Thimbleweed Park in the App Store for 5.49 euros.