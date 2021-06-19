The Seve Ballesteros PGA Spain Tour Circuit will visit Gaudí Reus Golf Club

06/19/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Seve Ballesteros PGA Spain Tour 2020/21 Circuit is reactivated this June with the fourth round of its 20-21 calendar, the Gaudí Golf Open PGA, That will be held at the Gaudí Reus Golf Club course, from June 24 to 26.

This will be the first of the tests scheduled for this year, within a calendar that will be announced as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Gaudí Reus Golf Club will again host a professional tournament as it did a few weeks with the PGA Catalunya Pro Associats. The flagship hole of the course is still the 4th, a par 3 with an ‘island green’ reproduction of hole 17 of TPC of Sawgrass (Florida).

Work for success

“We will work even harder and with great enthusiasm so that the Seve Ballesteros PGA Spain Tour tournament is a success. & Rdquor ;, comments Felipe Giménez, President of the Gaudí Reus Golf Club.

The maximum number of participants will be 150 players, including members of the Association of Golf Professionals of Spain or any PGA recognized by the CPG, professionals with a Professional Player license in force from the RFEG and 25 Amateurs with a handicap 4.4 or less. The amateurs who play the competition will be valid for the WAGR (world amateur ranking)

The tournament Medal-Play will be played over 54 holes, with a cut at 36 holes for the top 40 most tied, They will be eligible for a prize with an amount of 35,000 euros + VAT.

Pro-Am, June 27

Once the tournament is over, on Sunday, June 27, The Pro-Am PGA will be played at the same club in Reus and with the presence of the 20 best players of the tournament.

Registration to take part in this Pro-Am is open and must be done at the club, by sending an email to reservas@gaudigolfclub.com.