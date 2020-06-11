The fashion presenter at Telecinco brings us a new love novel, ‘A thousand forbidden kisses’ (Planet). A work that makes you uneasy, impatient, startles you and fills you with hope. Like politics?

We caught her on the phone, at home, in full discussion with her little son, Gonzalo: Mom, leave me the phone, that you play the plates, that if you have finished your homework, that you close the door … nothing that any mother with school-age children does not understand or share … “I am looking forward to the end of school! I never thought I could say that phrase, I always wondered why not It could last until August … In the end, it’s all a constant transfer, or else they won’t let you! ” As a mother, a ‘multitask’ woman, presenter of three programs on Telecinco, a collaborator of ‘Herrera en la Onda’ and a writer you must make bobbin lace with your life. We ask him.

Sorry, but where do you get time to write?

I don’t know well, because every time I finish a novel I say to myself ‘this is the last one, I can’t take it anymore, it doesn’t give me my life’ and then you fall again … You don’t write just to publish, if not out of necessity and in the end you end up finding spaces. For me, literature is an outlet, so it does not cost me much effort, if not the opposite: I look for time to be able to do it based on a lot of organization and I will not hide it from you, of sacrifice. In the end, you cannot do everything 100%, so I plan my life and try to make each little plot very productive, including the children.

That’s fine, because that way you have an excuse to disconnect for a while …

But that’s what but they carry. If there is someone on planet Earth who is not looking forward to writing, it is my children. It is true that it is a time that you take away from being with them at home. Because they go out to work they understand it, but that inside your house you give them a scream because you are writing … they don’t understand it. And they are not aware that you need concentration, silence … writing at home is probably the hardest part of everything I do. And it is an absolutely individual activity, that you cannot share, that bothers you that they bother you … So, if it were up to them, this book would not have seen the light.

The journalist Sonsoles Ónega assures that she really enjoyed her years as a reporter. | Carlos Ruiz B @ editorialplaneta

You will have survived the pandemic, but in July you don’t come out alive … You present ‘It’s already noon’, ‘About Survivors’, ‘The strong house’ … You don’t know how to say no?

Well no, it is one of my great defects, which I don’t know how to say no to anything or anyone. And then it happens that you accumulate yeses and you don’t know how to manage them. But in this case it is controlled: the phase of ‘It is already noon’ is quite established, now you have to focus on bringing the book closer to the readers – everything should not have coincided, this novel was going to be released in April – and, in As soon as the ‘La casa fuerte’ program begins with Jorge Javier, we do not yet have a fixed date, as it will be a new phase. You see? Again, parcel, you have to parcel (laughs).

Of all your facets (writer, presenter, radio analyst, mother), which one fills you the most?

There it goes! Well, both my journalistic and literary work fill me equally; It is true that TV takes up much more space, but I cannot conceive of one without the other. Journalism for me is gasoline to write, especially when I was on the street, as a reporter. I loved listening to people … And now, from a television set, what I have learned is that the most unlikely thing can happen (laughs). Reality surpasses fiction many times and when you are building a literary plot and you say to yourself ‘I don’t think so’, suddenly journalistic reality comes along and shows you that yes, you have even fallen short.

Did you go from parliamentary information to magazine because you were disappointed by the political class?

No, not at all, I was happy among deputies. And that now the political level is leaving a lot to be desired. I left the set because of a call: when I left that office, I didn’t know if I had been kicked out or had just been given a chance (laughs). The change was not due to a personal aspiration, because he did not have it. I never thought I could do a magazine, in the same way that I never thought I could host a reality show. But the opportunities come and I like to take advantage of them with all the respect, the vertigo and the sense of responsibility of being up to the task. The audience of the reality shows are super demanding and I hope not to disappoint.

Parliamentary debates are having the same tone as that of ‘Survivors’ …

Yes, set number 6 of Mediaset is very similar to the Chamber of the Carrera de San Jerónimo. But political quarrels do not lead anywhere and, instead, a quarrel on a set can have a plus of entertainment in the living room of a house. The damages to society at the level of the political class are far more worrying than those that an entertainment program like “Survivors” or “The strong house” will have. As many hours the other TVs spend informing about political staging as hours Telencinco can dedicate to entertainment … and that will have to be analyzed someday.

Everyone talks about you as ‘the successor’, what is going through your mind to hear it?

Whose successor?

Ana Rosa, of course.

No no no no. Well, I don’t even think about it and I deny the majority, mainly because I want Ana Rosa to continue occupying the backbone of Telecinco’s programming in the mornings. For me it is a reference every day, we live from Ana Rosa in ‘Ya es mediodía’ and as long as she continues to be the leader of audiences, as she is and teacher of so many, I hope she will be many years on that set. As long as I keep making that little hole for myself … long life! It doesn’t even cross my mind and what’s more, I chase away the possibility (laughs).

The new novel by Sonsoles Ónega. The previous one, ‘After love’, received the Lara Prize 2017. | @editorialplaneta

Let’s go with your novel, ‘A thousand forbidden kisses’ … have you ever lived such a strong love story?

No. Basically because if there is an interrupted love story throughout my life I have not had the opportunity to unlink it. These types of stories attract me a lot, because I think we all have a conversation with someone pending and a chapter that has remained half-written throughout life. Literature, if it gives you something, is precisely the freedom to do it. And that is what underlies ‘A thousand forbidden kisses’, ending an interrupted story, unraveling a complicated and difficult love between two characters who believe that the miracle of the encounter will not happen. Constanza, punished by life, recovers the illusion and for Mauro it is a shake in his vital foundations … a priest who believes that nothing can break his commitment to the Church and, in the end, love makes him stagger.

Would you have endured 20 years waiting for someone else?

(Doubt …) I refer to the facts: no (laughs). But because I would have learned to live without. In life, in the end we go domesticating ourselves and we learn to live with all that we have lost. This novel has a lot to do with the vagaries of memory: we always want to return to those people, to those places, to those conversations in which we believe that we were happier, that we have idealized from the past.

When were you aware that reality was only you reality, your way of seeing things?

You realize throughout life and, above all, the passage of time makes what was scarce, seem abundant. The story of my protagonists was scarce, a teenage love in which there was no other commitment than to believe their own promises and that makes it something abundant over the years. That happens to all of us: we believe that there was more of everything in the past and it is not necessarily so, but we tend to idealize it.

I’ve been wanting more after the novel …

It will have no continuation, but it is true that the outcome is fast and could have ended differently, but I decided that it would end well because this novel is a vindication of love … despite everything. I am very punishing with my characters and I have a very exaggerated dramatic streak, sometimes bordering on the implausible … but it would also reconcile me. I need to believe in love, we don’t have a more powerful weapon … except the atomic bomb. It is better to believe in love than to think that relationships always end in failure. And this story has something of redemption for me: it was written in a complicated moment – she separated from her husband -, in which she needed to believe that love exists and can be reinvented.

When you have the success you reaped with the previous book, ‘After love’ (Lara Award, 2017), is the pressure horrible?

Yes, you are scared to death. There will be writers who do not feel the weight of a previous novel that has worked, but I will be very honest with you: I am very sorry. Above all, because I am very afraid of defrauding in all facets of my life: my editors, my bosses on TV, my teams, my children … the fear of defrauding whoever trusts you is something that I have very present daily. I hope that the readers do not close ‘A thousand forbidden kisses’ and think: “bah! The previous one was better” … This is something that haunts me obsessively. I have worm in my stomach.

Nobody remembers anymore that Sonsoles Ónega is ‘the daughter of’, is that a triumph? Did it ever weigh you down?

I keep it very much in mind, because I talk to my father 150 times a day (laughs). I cannot abstract from what I am: I am the daughter of Fernando Ónega with all the pride that comes with it, more than anything for what we can share. We are day laborers in this trade, both of us and my sister do not know how to do anything else. If we had had the ability to save hearts … but no. It is not a triumph because I have never fought to ‘stop being’ and if someone has wanted to label me as a demerit, then they have been wrong.

To close, a frivolity: your hairstyle is one of the most imitated on TV. What about being a reference – and not only in hair, of course – how are you doing?

Do you mean it by Avilés’s mother? (laughs) With Cristina Pardo, who is a friend, we have discussed it and I think it is a fun coincidence, period. My hairdresser, Mariano, vindicates the cut a lot and attributes it to him as the architect of this aesthetic. It seems to me very well because it cuts it like nobody. It is true that it has become part of my physical identity … but up to there. It gives me a lot of work, I also tell you.