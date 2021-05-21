The Servette of Marta Peiró and Paula Serrano, champion of Switzerland for the first time in its history

05/20/2021

On at 20:28 CEST

Marta Peiró and Paula Serrano they have proclaimed Swiss league champions with the Servette from Geneva two days from the end of the domestic competition. The Genevan set beat Young Boys 2-0 to add the three necessary points that allow the team to achieve the first league title of its history.

In the last 22 years, no men’s or women’s soccer team from the Swiss French-speaking zone had won the league, a fact that adds more epic to the feat achieved by the Geneva team, which takes over from Sébastien Fournier’s team that achieved victory in 1999.

Peiró, vital piece in the title

Peiro signed for Servette last summer after four seasons in the Primera Iberdrola between Valencia and Sporting de Huelva, and in these months it has become a Basic piece of the team with 13 goals. His figures, essential for the achievement of the title, earned him the renewal that the same club made official a month ago for the next two seasons.

Torrent’s forward, who with this title has achieved his first trophy as a professional, She was enthusiastic about the victory, and this was demonstrated in a message she shared on her social networks:

“After having worked a lot during the year we have our great reward: qualified for Champions League and League Champions. Believe me that behind all this there is a lot of work, a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice, “he confessed in his publication.