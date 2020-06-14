Gone is the time when a television was only used to watch television, now they are multipurpose devices with extensive functions and designs. Samsung today announced the arrival in Spain of its new TV The Sero from the Lifestyle TV line.

The Lifestyle TV range had already introduced us to The Serif and The Frame models. The first one with a unique “easel” type design that made it stand out while allowing us to move it. The second allows us to have our television on the wall as one more picture, but becoming a television when we need it. Now the new one joins them The Sero, a television that adapts to what we see on it, being able to adopt a horizontal posture or “Smartphone type” vertically.

The Sero: one television, two formats

With a world where more and more content is generated in vertical format thanks to the use of smartphones, with the model The Sero (Vertical in Korean) Samsung presents us with a television that from the smartphone and thanks to the new mobile mirroring function turns and displays content in portrait format.

This television comes to be the company’s response to an increasingly frequent use of mobile formats, allowing users to view the timelines of their social networks or services such as TikTok in the format for which they were intended.

With a panel 43-inch QLED with 4K resolution And capable of reproducing 100% color volume, the Samsung vertical TV has 60W of sound power and supports virtual assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and of course Bixby.

At the same time the company has expanded the offer of its models The Serif and The Frame with new colors and screen sizes, from 32 to 75 inches for The frame model.

Pricing and availability

The new Samsung The Sero is now available on the company’s website for a price of € 1,499They will also send it to us in one of their new embalage eco friendly that we can reuse to create household items through various guides that Samsung provides.

