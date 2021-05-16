the serious infection that affects those infected by coronavirus

India is experiencing the worst moment of the coronavirus pandemic beating records of infections and daily deaths in a second wave that has caused the collapse of the health system and the shortage of basic resources. The humanitarian crisis that plagues the country increases as the global epicenter of the pandemic and now doctors are warning of another big problem: mucormycosis.

It is an infection that is popularly known as ‘black fungus’ and that it is increasing in patients recovered from Covid-19. “A tsunami of mucormycosis is coming that threatens to kill patients who were saved from the disease. It is necessary to rationalize the rampant use of steroids “, An Indian surgeon alerted the local Times of India newspaper last week.

How is this infection? Why does it originate?

But, what is this disease that has triggered the alerts among the country’s health workers? Mucormycosis is a rare and serious fungal (fungal) infection because it can directly attack the sinuses, brain, and lungs.

As Dr. Akshay Nair, an ophthalmic surgeon from Bombay, tells the BBC, last Saturday he had to operate on a 25-year-old diabetic woman who had suffered from Covid-19 due to mucormycosis. “I’ll take his eye off to save his life. This is how this disease works “, the doctor highlighted the aforementioned medium.

In many cases the infection manifests in people “with a weakened immune system” and it can be caused by fungi found “in decomposing organic matter,” such as bread, fruits, vegetables, soil or compost, they explain in MedlinePlus. It is a rare infection but potentially fatal, since it affects people with previous pathologies.

Which are the risk factors?

Those with a weak or impaired immune system are at higher risk for this fungal infection. This includes people with any of the following conditions:

AIDS Burns Diabetes Leukemia and lymphoma Long-term use of steroids Metabolic acidosis Poor diet and malnutrition Use of certain medications

And the symptoms?

This infection can affect the paranasal sinuses and brain in what is clinically called a “rhinocerebral infection.” It starts out as a sinus condition and then causes “an inflammation of the nerves of the brain” being able to cause “blood clots”, they add in MedlinePlus.

Another infection that can cause is pulmonary mucormycosis, that is, a “pneumonia that worsens quickly and that can spread to the thoracic cavity, the heart and the brain”. It can also affect other areas of the body such as the kidneys or gastrointestinal tract..

Regarding the first warning signs, the following can be generated:

Swollen eyes, crusting or black lesions in the nasal cavities, fever, headache or congestion in the case of rhinocerebral mucormycosis, cough (sometimes with blood), fever and shortness of breath in the case of pulmonary mucormycosis. Abdominal pain, blood in stools, diarrhea or vomiting in gastrointestinal mucormycosis.