The serious faces of Rocío and David Flores on the birthday of their father, Antonio David

Antonio David Flores has celebrated this Saturday his bittersweet birthday in the middle of the media storm as a result of the accusations of mistreatment made by Rocío Carrasco in the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, and away from his wife, Olga Moreno, who is participating in the reality show Survivors.

Despite this, Antonio David has taken refuge in his three children to celebrate their special day with them. “46 years, which are not few … Some ask me where do I get the strength, because from them. Thank you all for your congratulations, “he wrote in a message posted on Instagram.

The dedication is accompanied by a photograph in which he poses with his children, a giant chocolate palm tree and some silver balloons with the number 46.

However, what is most striking are the serious faces of his older children, Rocío and David Flores, which contrasts with the face of his father, who appears smiling in the image.

Image published by Antonio David Flores on Instagram, where he poses with his three children for his birthday.

Despite this gesture, Rocío Flores has not hesitated to congratulate Antonio David on Instagram through a message in his Stories. “Happy birthday and happy lifeWe love you boss, “he wrote on the social network, where he shared the same photograph published by his father. With these words, the young woman states that she is still by her father’s side despite the circumstances.

Flores has also shared a close-up of the giant chocolate palm tree with which they have celebrated their father’s birthday with the message: “Congratulations boss”.

Also Rocío Flores’s boyfriend, Manuel Bedmar, has congratulated Antonio David in the comments of his publication. “Congratulations father in law! We love you, “he wrote.