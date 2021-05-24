The serious cable car accident in Italy 23 years ago

The tragedy experienced in Italy this weekend with the fall, due to the breakage of the cable that supported it, of a cabin of the cable car that connects the town of Stresa with Mount Mottarone (in northern Italy) and in which 14 people have died and a 5-year-old boy is seriously ill ha brought to the memory of the Italians a event similar lived 23 years ago. Christened by the media then as ‘Strage del Cermis’ (Cermis Massacre), it caused the death of 20 people and tensions between Italy and the United States.

The wing of a US military aircraft accidentally cut the cable, causing the death of 20 people in the fall of the cabin. (Photo: Reuters)

According to the RAI chain in the reminder of what happened on the twentieth anniversary of the events, 20 people died as a result of a too low flight of a American test aircraft in the area a too much speed. It was in February 1998, near the town of Cavalese, where there is a ski resort, in the Dolomites. The plane touched the cable car cable with one of its wings and the cabin came loose. All its occupants died, of six different nationalities and the operator who handled it.

On board the EA-6B Prowler of the United States Marine Corps were four American servicemen with pilot Richard J. Ashby and co-pilot Joseph Schweitzer to the head. They two were the the only ones who were tried, in the USA and not in Italy, because of what happened. Were declared innocent of the charges of which they were accused: involuntary manslaughter and negligent manslaughter.

Then there was another trial, for the destruction of a video of that flight, for which they were tried and convicted of obstruction of justice and improper conduct. For this reason they were expelled from the Navy. Ashby, the pilot, was sentenced to six months in prison. He left a month and a half before serving his sentence for good behavior.

When the wing of this US exercise plane in the area cut the cable, the cockpit descended from Cermis and fell from a height of about 100 meters. The plane, meanwhile, suffered some damage, but was able to reach the Aviano air base. The deceased were eight Germans, five Belgians, three Italians, two Poles, an Austrian and a Dutchman. None of the occupants of the cable car at the time survived.

Read more

The youngest victim, as Il Quotidiano recalled on the twentieth anniversary of the tragedy, it was Philip Strzelczyk, a 14-year-old Polish boy who died with his mother, Ewa, 37 years old. The father had not gone up with them. The oldest deceased was a neighbor of 61-year-old Italian Bressanone, Maria Steiner Stampfl. He was in the Fiemme valley with a friend, also deceased. Her husband said he recognized her from the chain she was wearing, a Christmas present.

A year after the accident, the families were compensated by the Italian government in an advance that the United States later had to pay. The Congress of that country ruled out creating a compensation fund for victims, which the Italian Congress did authorize, valued at 1.9 million dollars per victim. NATO later forced the US to take over 75% of that figure.

Although it is one of the most remembered cable car accidents due to the seriousness of the event and the circumstances that surrounded it, that same place lived before another with even more deaths. It was in 1976. On that occasion 42 people died. Nor was this weekend the first incident on the Stresa-Mottarone cable car. Although on that occasion there were no victims to mourn. It was in 2001. A strong wind and a blackout kept 40 tourists trapped at 25 meters above sea level. Luckily, everyone was unharmed.

ON VIDEO | Death toll in the Nyiragongo volcano eruption in DR Congo rises to 15