The series ‘Young Sheldon’ renews for three more seasons

The series has been broadcast since 2017 With this agreement, the story of Sheldon Cooper would be extended until the 2023/2024 season

Sheldon Cooper will continue to grow at CBS. The network has agreed a three-season renewal of the spin-off (in prequel form) of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to the creators Chuck lorre and Steve Molaro. The series will keep the comedy starring Iain Armitage until its seventh season, specifically that of 2023-24.

“Under the skillful leadership of Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, this magnificent cast and talented writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” he commented. Kelly kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “‘Young Sheldon’ dominates the television comedy landscape with more than 2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’s top-rated Thursday comedy programming. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family “It’s an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

This is Young Sheldon’s second multi-season renewal, with the three-season pickup giving the prequel something else in common with Big Bang Theory. The comedy, which revolves around a young version of Sheldon Cooper from executive producer Jim Parsons, is in the second of its previous two-season renewal. The series took over Big Bang Theory’s key Thursdays at 8pm slots and continues to be a mega hit for CBS, averaging more than 9.6 million total viewers each week.

The series is from Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre has been based for years. Sources say the company and Lorre continue to negotiate the terms of a new blanket agreement after their current multi-year pact expired last summer. Lorre also created Netflix’s ‘The Kominsky Method’ for the studio, which is also ending this year. Lorre continues to be one of CBS and Warner’s biggest producers. He is responsible for all of CBS’s primetime Thursday originals and has generated billions of dollars for the network and the studio, respectively. In addition, Lorre and the company have sold both ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and its spin-off on the childhood of Sheldon Cooper to HBO Max.

The series’ cast includes Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Executive Producers of Lorre, Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak.

