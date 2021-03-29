The Series – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Just a few days before the second season of ‘Luis Miguel: La Serie’ is released, the name of who will be able to give life to Mariah Carey in the project is already ringing.

The story will tell what happened in the life of ‘El Sol’ from 1992, and will seek to give answers to the questions about his mother, his partners and children.

Because Mariah Carey had a torrid affair with Luis Miguel, it is known that the British actress Jade Owen will be the one who will play the singer who met ‘El Sol’ on a trip to Aspen, as revealed by Michelle Rubalcava through her channel Youtube.

A few weeks ago, scenes from the series in which Mariah appears were filtered by ‘Ventaneando’ and there you can see a woman very similar to the British one mentioned by Michelle.

For her part, Jade showed on her social networks that she is preparing very well for her character, as she recently boasted that she bought the singer’s book called ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’, in which she herself narrates moments of her life.

The second season of Luis Miguel: The Series will have its premiere on Netflix on April 18.