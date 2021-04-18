The series that will tell the life of Audrey Hepburn

The early years of Audrey hepburnFrom her childhood under Nazi occupation to her frustrated dreams of being a dancer, they will be explored in ‘Audrey’. The series will feature a draft written by Luca dotti, the son of the actress. Audrey Hepburn on the covers of FOTOGRAMAS.

We met her as a rebellious princess in ‘Roman Holiday’ and she was the definitive ‘it girl’ in ‘Breakfast at Diamonds’, but, before all that, before she became one of the great icons of Hollywood, Audrey hepburn I had already experienced the drama off the big screen. And the series’Audrey‘intends to take that part of his life into fiction through a first draft written Luca dotti, Hepburn’s son, and the journalist Luigi spinola. The screenwriter of ‘The Good Wife’, Jacqueline Hoyt, will be the main responsible for taking your story to television fiction.

The series, which will be produced by the Italian company Wildside (‘We are who we are’, ‘The New Pope’), walk away from Hepburn’s world-famous years and travel back to her childhood, adolescence, and formative age. For example, the actress spent her childhood in the Netherlands under Nazi occupation in World War II, and the malnutrition she suffered in those years would mark her growth and her small figure, the same one that became her own personal brand, for forever. The series is also likely to address her frustrated dreams of becoming a dancer. “For ‘Audrey’, our goal is once again to produce a locally born series for global distribution. The creative team brought together by Wildside and IP is perfectly positioned to make this happen,” said the COO of Fremantle, Andrea scrosati.

For now more details about the production unknown, including the filming dates, the cast or finally the premiere date and platform. We will be attentive to this project that aims to show the origin of the icon, the beginnings of one of the most famous and admired actresses in the history of cinema.

