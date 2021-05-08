The series that recreated the mythical film The Goonies (1985) is canceled

There was an interesting project in a series about some students recreating the Goonies movie, but it has been canceled.

Before the pandemic hit the world, they had given the green light to a series with a fascinating plot that did not get to have a name. FOX ordered a pilot over a substitute teacher who recruits a trio of students to help recreate the iconic movie The goonies. The writer Sarah watson (The Bold Type, Parenthood) was in charge of the script, while Greg mottola from Superbad (Supersalidos) was going to be the director and executive producer. But now that project is no longer happening.

This was the official synopsis:

“After failing to make it in New York and carrying a big secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her hometown to replace the teacher. She finds inspiration, hope, and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their movie dreams by presenting an incredibly ambitious shot-by-shot remake of one of her favorite movies: The Goonies. His passion will inspire a city in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of film, storytelling and dreams. “

One of the big problems they faced was the cinematographic rights of The gooniesas they belong to Warner Bros.

Will there be a sequel?

For a few years it has been rumored that there could be a sequel to The goonies, the actors who in 1985 played the children, have commented that they would love to return if the story is worth it. Although for now, it seems that something complicated and also the fans are not very funny either. But if the movie succeeds Ghostbusters: Beyond, they may dare to make the sequel. Since supposedly this story will collect the best of the science fiction saga using nostalgia very well, while updating it for a new audience.

