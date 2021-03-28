The series “Monarca” Netflix, from the production company Salma Hayek, has been canceled | INSTAGRAM

Let’s remember that “Monarca” and its second season recently arrived with great success on the renowned streaming platform, Netflix, this series produced by Salma Hayek gave what to talk with its new episodes.

Since its premiere in 2019, “Monarca” has become one of the series of entertainment most successful Mexican of the aforementioned platform, based on the history of the Carranza family and each of the intrigues woven by its members to maintain their power.

Likewise, this past January 1, 8 new chapters of this production Mexican leaving fans wanting to follow the story of the Carranza family, since, the Carranza brothers They come together despite their differences to confront their cousin Sofía, who breaks into the company with the intention of dismantling it to avenge her father, Agustín Carranza.

Although, apparently to most of the audience this second season there was a lack of material and congruent arguments that would give a consistent ending without leaving so many loose ends for the “possible” third season that everyone expected.

Therefore, due to the fact that in its second season it did not have the expected results for production to continue the story and that its continuation represents a greater expense for the company than it can collect.

In this way, Netflix confirmed that the television series will not have a third season as many followers expected, as the streaming platform canceled more production of this show, due to a lack of audience.

However, although the second season left several questions that should be addressed in a third installment of the Mexican series, it will not have continuity to provide the audience with a new season.

And for their part, the main actors, such as Osvaldo Benavides and Irene Azuela said goodbye to their characters, “the Carranza brothers”, in their respective official social media accounts, since the series produced by the Mexican actress Salma Hayek will be canceled. after only two seasons in which we learned about the secrets and conflicts of the Carranza family, who will now be part of those series that we will see with emotion over and over again on Netflix.

Despite the good reception and success that “Monarca” obtained, Netflix decided to cancel the project mostly due to the investment of local production and in the region, and just before, Osvaldo Benavides, who gave life to Andrés Carranza in this series television announced that he would say goodbye to his character in the absence of news for a third season, for which he thanked his colleagues and said he was proud to have participated in this program.

On the other hand, Irene Azuela also shared an image of her character in Monarca and thanked the producer of this television show, Salma Hayek for the opportunity that involved having been in that Mexican production.

Likewise, Juan Manuel Bernal, the other “brother Carranza”, commented on the publication of Osvaldo Benavides who felt proud to share the set with his colleagues, as well as the satisfaction of giving a first world product to Latin America.

In this way we say goodbye to an incredible story, totally directed and produced in Mexican territory and mere national talent, the fans are hopeless.