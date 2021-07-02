The series before WandaVision is not in the MCU according to James Gunn

The issue of whether the series of Marvel Television are canon or not for the events of the Marve Cinematic UniverseHe is one of those who has divided fans. There are those who proclaim themselves true defenders of the canon, while others are radically positioned at the other extreme. There are even those who cling to the slightest idea to especially ensure that they are not canon, as happened with the first episode of the “Loki” series.

Now this question from the direct mouth of James Gunn, the director of the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, the third film scheduled for 2023, and the Disney + Guardians projects “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” and “I am Groot.” In a conversation on Twitter with a fan, the director has directly assured that series such as “Agent Carter” or “Agents of SHIELD”, two of the Marvel series with more ties to the Marvel movies of the UCM, are not canon of the UCM.

Ergonomic Gamer Chair for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One players

High-density thick high-density foam (high load-bearing capacity and high permeability) and high-quality synthetic leather (easy to clean and fade resistant) for excellent stability and a comfortable fit; ergonomic design, lumbar cushion, extra high backrest to protect the neck and spine. Includes footrest for greater comfort lying down

Talking about actors who have been part of the Marvel and DC movie and series universes without any problem, mentioning David Dastmalchian, his brother Sean Gunn, Zachary Levi or Laurence Fishburne, among others, they comment on John’s man Glover, who had a small role in an episode of the series “Agent Carter,” plus his recent appearance in “Shazam!” Gunn then intervened saying that all the series prior to “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” are not part of the MCU.

This comment sparked responses from many fans. Thus, one corrected him, saying that “Agent Carter” and “Agents of SHIELD” do form part of the UCM, to which Gunn replied with “according to whom?” The fan replied that according to Marvel and according to Disney, in addition from other users who made reference to the video of Kevin Feige affirming it, to which Gunn has answered in a blunt way:

That is wrong. There was never any coordination between the previous TV stuff and the cinematic side of Marvel, like [sí ocurre] now that they are all under the grasp of Marvel Studios.

In short, the controversy is rekindled, but this time from a director associated with several active projects for Marvel Studios. Meanwhile, fans continue to ask that Marvel Studios or Kevin Feige be clear on this issue, if they do not have a surprise prepared with the whole issue of the multiverse.

Adding @steveagee, @wunmo, Randall Park, @holdbrooksmyth, JK Simmons, Callan Mulvey, and of course @TaikaWaititi. Note: Only MCU & DCEU, not the additional Marvel or DC universes. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2021

Not including pre-Wandavision shows in MCU. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2021

According to whom? – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 2, 2021