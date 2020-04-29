In recent weeks, the series have almost become kosher products. “When did television become so Jewish?” Asked a recent article in the US edition of Vanity Fair, noting that the season’s biggest releases are almost single-issue: they all focus on that religion and culture. New series such as Unorthodox (Netflix), The Plot Against America (HBO) or Hunters (Amazon) investigate, in different ways, the drama of the persecution of Jews during the 20th century and describe their difficult integration into Western societies. At the same time, a mythical series such as Curb your enthusiasm (HBO) has just returned, in which Larry David plays a New York Jewish manual, which joins other projects marked by the membership of its protagonists to that religion, such as Better Things (HBO), Schitt’s Creek (Movistar +) or Los Goldberg (Neox). Two recent series from Amazon add to that list: The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, which takes place in the so-called Borscht Belt, the circuit of resorts for Jews in the Catskills Mountains where monologists like Woody Allen and Joan Rivers debuted; and Transparent, who spoke of Jewish culture and its imperfect fit in the most progressive California.

Television has been dealing with the Jewish question since the days of the Holocaust miniseries, which in the late 1970s introduced the debate on historical memory in every household, including Germans, at a time when it was still a national taboo. Since then, Judaism has periodically reemerged in fiction, although each time with a different echo, reflecting current issues of each moment. It is no coincidence that the series speak of Judaism at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise. In the United States, hate crimes against Jews increased nearly 40% between 2014 and 2018, according to FBI data. In France, there was a 74% increase in anti-Semitic attacks between 2017 and 2018, according to the Interior Ministry. That xenophobic climate prompted David Simon, creator of The Wire, to recover an old project he had rejected years ago: adapting The Plot Against America, the novel by Philip Roth that speculates on what would have happened if the aviator Charles Lindbergh – known for having crossed the Atlantic in 1927, but also his sympathy for the Nazis – would have prevailed over Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 US Presidential elections.

Trailer for ‘The conspiracy against America’.

“The first time it was proposed to me was in 2013, just after Obama’s second inauguration,” said Simon, who considered that plot unsuitable for the tolerant society in which he believed he lived. The election of Donald Trump forced him to rectify and return to this project, the first in his long career that deals with the religion of his parents (Simon is a non-practicing Jew). The conspiracy against America, starring a middle-class family subjected to the anti-Semitic climate caused by Lindbergh’s election, is not only about hatred of Jews, but of anyone who is perceived as different or minority. When she spoke to Roth about this adaptation, shortly before her death in 2018, the great writer gave her one piece of advice: “Don’t make her too Jewish.” The conspiracy against America coincides with other alternative stories about the past, such as The Man in the Castle (Amazon), who imagined the effects of a Nazi victory in 1945.

In addition to warning about the dangers of fascism, even in its most apparently innocuous variants, the series talks about a less tragic problem, but with clear effects on the subjectivity of the American Jew: the intimate drama of assimilation in a country where it was followed. being culturally hegemonic (without going any further, one of the protagonists of The conspiracy against America, Winona Ryder, is actually called Horowitz). This is also the subject of Unorthodox, about a Jewish woman who manages to escape from an orthodox community in Williamsburg, the neighborhood of Brooklyn where Hasidics live in total isolationism, just a few streets from the bars for hipsters. The protagonist, Esty, takes refuge in Berlin, where she takes off the sheitel, the wig with which the Orthodox wives cover her hair, and she becomes a young woman of her age, anyone who discovers unprecedented experiences for her, such as eating a sandwich from ham or enter a night club. Basically, Unorthodox reflects two phenomena: the definitive triumph of narratives over the reaffirmation of women in a hostile environment, the usual subtext of much of contemporary fiction, and the fascination we feel for clubs in which they do not leave us. enter, which serves the same for Judaism as for Berghain.

Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, in the series ‘Hunters’.

Despite the shortcomings of his dialogues, which are not always the height of subtlety, Unorthodox manages to observe with sensitivity and attention to detail a reality that has often been caricatured or simplified to a point of paroxysm. In the second episode, the long sequence of the protagonist’s marriage would have been resolved, in other series, with the din of a broken plate and a couple of Yiddish words with comic resonances. Naturalism is precisely what Hunters lacks, even if that’s a deliberate decision by his showrunner, David Weil. The project is inspired by the so-called Operation Clipboard, with which the American intelligence services managed to remove Nazi scientists from Germany capable of developing rockets and chemical weapons. The series, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, talks about a group of Holocaust survivors who, in 1977, decides to take revenge on their former torturers. Despite his good intentions, his excessive tone has not been liked by everyone. A scene where concentration camp guards play chess with prisoners sparked a formal protest at the Auschwitz Memorial, which found that inventing torture that did not exist ultimately involves playing the game against denialists.

