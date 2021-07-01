The series and movies that arrive in July on Netflix, Disney +, HBO, Movistar +, Amazon, Filmin and Apple TV +

Summer is an ideal time to get to know all those series and movies that have accumulated throughout the course, But the streaming platforms are not going to give you much respite this July because they have prepared a whole selection of new content to keep you well entertained this vacation.

Netflix says goodbye to ‘Atypical’ and brings back the girls from ‘Red Sky’. He also wants to give you very strong nostalgia with the return of ‘Masters of the Universe’ and will make you spend three nights of fear with his trilogy ‘The street of terror’. At Disney + they do not give ‘Monsters, SA’ employees a vacation and present the series ‘Monsters to work’. But the jewel in the crown is the arrival of ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’, although both are with extra payment for Premium Access.

HBO bets on a selection of contemporary classics such as ‘The Others’ or ‘Space Jam’, in addition to launching its new series: ‘The White Lotus’. Amazon brings the second season of ‘El Cid’. Movistar + continues with its plan to release a daily movie and also has new original fiction: ‘Supernormal’. Filmin premieres ‘Cardinal’ and brings a ton of new films to its catalog and on Apple TV + we finally receive ‘Ted Lasso’ with his long-awaited second season. If after the Euro Cup there is more desire for football, what better than with the most adorable coach in the world.

[Las fechas de estreno pueden cambiar sin previo aviso]

NETFLIX

Series

July 1: ‘Young Highnesses’

July 2: ‘Deadly’ S2

July 8: ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’

July 9: ‘Atypical S4,’ Biohackers’ S2, ‘A place to dream’ S3

July 15: ‘Never have I’ S2

July 23: ‘Red Sky’ S2, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’

July 30: ‘Outer Banks’ S2

No date: ‘How to sell drugs online (at full speed)’ S3

Films

July 2: ‘The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994’

July 9: ‘The Street of Terror – Part 2: 1978’

July 16: ‘The Street of Terror – Part 3: 1666’

July 21: ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’

July 23: ‘The last love letter’

DISNEY +

Series

July 7: ‘Monsters at Work’, ‘Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow’, ‘Empire’ S4

July 14: ‘The race to the end of the world’, ‘My father, the killer of the zodiac’, ‘Father Made in USA’, ‘The body of crime’

July 21: ‘How to Build an Attraction’, ‘Meet Spidey and his Super Team’, ‘The Valley of Success’

July 23: ‘Playing with sharks’

July 28: ‘Chip and Chop: Life in the Park’, ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’, ‘Last Notice’, ‘Life in Pieces’

Films

July 2: ‘Glass (Cristal)’

July 7: ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’

July 9: ‘Black Widow’ (with Premium Access), ‘Absolutely Fabulous’, ‘Planet of the Apes’

July 16: ‘Summer of Soul’, ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’

July 21: ‘Partners and Hounds’

July 23: ‘The Secrets of the Red Shark’, ‘Shark vs. Surfer’, ‘Shark vs. Tuna’, ‘Shark vs. Whale’, ‘Sharks and Volcanoes’, ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’

July 30: ‘Jungle Cruise’ (with Premium Access), ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

HBO SPAIN

Series

July 2: ‘I, Elvis Riboldi’

July 9: ‘New Looney Tunes’ S3

July 12: ‘The White Lotus’

July 13: ‘Predators: The Podcast’

July 16: ‘The Tom and Jerry Show’ S5

July 17: ‘Down There’ T4

July 19: ‘A thirty meter wave’

July 23: ‘Doraemon’ S9

July 27: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Q3

July 30: ‘Roll Up, Scooby Doo!’ T1

Films

July 1: ‘Mad Max, Highway Savages’,’ Mad Max 2, Road Warrior ‘,’ Mad Max: Fury Road ‘,’ A Prophet ‘,’ The Intern ‘,’ Jack the Giant Slayer ‘,’ Juana la Loca ‘,’ The Others’, ‘The tongue of butterflies’,’ Peter Rabbit ‘

July 2: ‘Her parents’,’ His parents’, ‘Now the parents are them’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’,’ Charlie’s Angels: To the limit ‘,’ Disobedience ‘,’ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ‘,’ The Flight ‘,’ The Great American Scam ‘, ’55 Steps’, ‘Space Jam’, ‘The Croods’

July 9: ‘The End of Romance’, ‘Crossroads’, ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’, ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Based on True Facts’, ‘7 Days in Entebbe’

July 15: ‘Justin and the Sword of Courage’

July 16: ‘Jane Eyre’

July 23: ‘A Room with a View’, ‘French Suite’, ‘The Woman in Black’, ‘The Woman in Black: The Angel of Death’, ‘Goat’, ‘Grace of Monaco’, ‘Molly’s Game’ , ‘Gypsy King’, ‘Ons’

July 22: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’

July 24: ‘Our last summer in Scotland’

July 29: ‘Venom’

July 30: ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘The Fighter’, ‘Indochina’, ‘The Protector’, ‘Doraemon, the Space Hero’

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Series

July 1: ‘Soulmates’ S1

July 9: ‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ T1

July 13: ‘The Family’

July 15: ‘El Cid’ T2

July 16: ‘Making the Cut’ S2

July 23: ‘Them’ S1 (dubbed version)

Films

July 1: ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’, ‘Instant Family’, ‘Bumblebee’, ‘Overlord’

July 2: ‘Tomorrow’s War’

July 3: ‘Bloody Christmas’

July 10: ‘Escape Room’

July 11: ‘Another turn of the screw’

July 20: ‘Playmobil: The Movie’

July 23: ‘Her Blue Sky’, ‘Jolt’

July 28: ‘Immune’

MOVISTAR +

Series

July 2: ‘The Good Fight’ S5

July 9: ‘Supernormal’

July 21: ‘Animal Kingdom’ S3

Films

July 1: ‘Start over’, ‘Diana: The interview that shocked the world’

July 2: ‘Madame Curie’

July 3: ‘The Dragon Rider’

July 4: ‘Willy’s Wonderland’

July 5: ‘Our best years’

July 6: ‘Dear Neighbors’

July 7: ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’

July 8: ‘Friends forever’

July 9: ‘Up to Heaven’

July 10: ‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’

July 11: ‘Victim of Power’, ‘Searching for Sugar Man’

July 12: ‘Martin Eden’

July 13: ‘The royal palace’

July 14: ‘Arm of Gold’

July 15: ‘The Trafficker’

July 16: ‘Dreams of a writer in New York’

July 17: ‘City of Assassins’

July 18: ‘The Silencing’

July 19: ‘The spy’

July 20: ‘Rocks’

July 21: ‘The Curse of Lake Manor’

July 22: ‘Shock Wave: Shock Wave’, ‘Beyond the Shock Wave’

July 23: ‘The Croods: A New Era’

July 24: ‘Account pending’

July 25: ‘It snows in Benidorm’

July 26: ‘My Friend Pony’

July 27: ‘Perfumes’

July 28: ‘The Neighborhood’

July 29: ‘Trapped in the Past’

July 30: ‘How to make a girl’

July 21: ‘The Little Vampire’

FILMIN

Films

July 1: ‘Ex Libris: The New York Public Library’, ‘The Twentieth Century’, ‘Instagram Hotties’,’ Eight Million Ways to Die ‘,’ Reunion ‘,’ Blue Thunder ‘,’ Body Double ‘,’ Iron Hearts ‘,’ Christine ‘,’ Cromwell ‘,’ Discovering Forrester ‘,’ Krull ‘,’ The Legend of Zorro ‘,’ Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein ‘,’ The Mask of Zorro ‘,’ The Best ‘,’ The Law of Silence ‘,’ Pal Joey ‘,’ The Panic Room ‘,’ Peggy Sue got married ‘,’ Pollock. The life of a creator ‘,’ Intoxicated with love ‘,’ The razor’s edge ‘,’ Robin Hood, prince of thieves’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Count on me’, ‘Steamboy’, ‘The tailor of Panama’ , ‘Heavy Metal’, ‘The Oath’, ‘Tokyo Godfathers’, ‘The Silent Generation’, ‘Taxi Driver’, ‘Suspect Zero’

July 2: ‘The price of forgiveness’,’ Welcome to Montparnasse ‘,’ A white, white day ‘,’ Gunda ‘,’ Knives and Skin ‘,’ A Land Imagined ‘,’ Relic ‘,’ Minari. Story of my family ‘,’ Casa Pairal ‘,’ One Cut Of the Dead ‘,’ Let me fall ‘

July 4: ‘Willy’s Wonderland’

July 5: ‘In Fight’

July 6: ‘Up to Heaven’

July 8: ‘Hell’, ‘The disappearance of my mother’, ‘Immune’

July 9: ‘The flower of evil’, ‘The ceremony’, ‘Far from men’, ‘The kindergarten teacher’, ‘No more’, ‘The evil eye’, ‘Make Up’, ‘The Translators ‘,’ Lurking ‘,’ Wild Voyage ‘

July 12: ‘Let no one know’

July 13: ‘Without forgetting’, ‘The Believer’

July 14: ‘Captive Nation’

July 15: ‘Burn’, ‘La sombra’

July 16: ‘A singular hero’, ‘Full of life’, ‘Death of Nintendo’, ‘Flashback’

July 17: ‘The Life of Zucchini’

July 23: ‘Prevenge’, ‘Surge’, ‘Sequin in a Blue Room’

July 25: ‘The truth’

Series

July 6: ‘Cardinal’

July 13: ‘The Restaurant. 1951 ‘

July 20: ‘Irresponsible’

July 27: ‘Darkness: A New Case’

APPLE TV +

July 16: ‘Schmigadoon!’

July 23: ‘Ted Lasso’ S2

July 30: ‘The Art of Sound with Mark Ronson’