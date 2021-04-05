The series’ already has a trailer and release date – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Thousands of Selena fans are looking forward to the second season of the Netflix series about the Queen of Tex-Mex, which will hit the streaming platform on May 4.

The first season of Selena: The series, starring Christian Serratos, premiered last December and has been seen in more than 25 million homes around the world, added to the boom in the music of the interpreter of Como la flor.

And now, through its social networks, Netflix has shared the trailer for the second season, in which you can see the Queen of Tex-Mex, during one of her most emblematic presentations: the one held at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, in 1995 where she wore her famous purple jumsuit. In the short clip, Selena, played by Christian Serratos, dances while playing Bidi bidi bom bom in the company of Los Dinos, the band formed by her brothers and her husband, Chris Pérez.

Now on the brink of stardom, Selena Quintanilla’s path in the world of Tejano music continues. Selena learns to manage success as she struggles to balance family, love, and a burgeoning career.

Selena Part 2: The series narrates the years of hard work and sacrifice that the Quintanilla family spends together as they become the most successful Latin artist of all time, ”Netflix wrote about this second season of the long-awaited installment that will consist nine chapters, which will be released in two parts.

By: Millennium