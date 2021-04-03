The series about the filming of ‘The Godfather’ signs Dexter Fletcher (‘Rocketman’) as director

Following in the wake of Mank from David Fincher, the industry has turned its attention to another classic of the Seventh Art to delve into the details of its creation. It is the case of The Godfather, which in a few months has motivated up to two quite ambitious productions: one is Francis and the Godfather, film directed by Barry levinson where Oscar Isaac I would embody the filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and Jake gyllenhaal to the producer Robert evans. The other is a series, and is going through certain problems on behalf of the actor who had chosen to play his protagonist, because this was none other than Armie hammer.

The protagonist of Call Me By Your Name was the target of a disturbing controversy on account of his alleged cannibalism, which in the first instance led him to abandon the production of The Offer (such is the title of the series, destined for Paramoun +). Currently Hammer has been charged with rape and is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, while The Offer has to run his course and find someone to replace him. According to The Hollywood Reporter he has not found it yet, but in exchange he already has a director to take care of the pilot and an unspecified number of episodes.

This is none other than Dexter fletcher, British filmmaker who achieved great renown in recent years by chaining the replacement of Bryan singer in front of the mega-ticket office Bohemian Rhapsody (would not finally appear in the credits) with a biopic of Elton John highly applauded by critics, Rocketman. Before accepting his position on The Offer, in fact, Fletcher has already been linked to Renfield (spin-off of Dracula focused on his henchman and destined for the Dark universe from Universal) already Sherlock Holmes 3, with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law repeating on their papers.

Since we haven’t heard from either project in a long time, it’s not unreasonable for Fletcher to give priority to The Offer, whose ten chapters have already received the green light from Paramount. With Michael tolkin (Leak at Dannemora) as showrunner, The Offer approaches the gestation of The Godfather from the perspective of Al ruddy, a producer who prior to Coppola’s acclaimed film had been in charge of comedies and a series of some success in the 1960s, Hogan’s Heroes. Hammer was going to have played Ruddy, but the series is currently looking for a replacement.

The plan is for filming to begin in Los Angeles as soon as the cast is complete. Given how little advanced the project is, a release date has not yet been reached on Paramount +.